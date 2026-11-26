DC Studios leadership changes create casting chaos for Wonder Woman. Alexandra Daddario fan art sparks debate as Adria Arjona remains top contender for the DCU role.

Alexandra Daddario has emerged as a leading candidate for the role of Wonder Woman within the newly restructured DC Universe, a status highlighted by recent fan art depicting her in the iconic costume. This surge in speculation occurs against a backdrop of significant organizational instability at DC Studios, where the previous creative leadership has been completely replaced. The uncertainty surrounding the franchise's direction has left the casting of Diana Prince in limbo, with no final decision made by the current administration regarding who will embody the character.

New Leadership and Franchise Transition

Jeremy Latcham has assumed the role of head of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were previously the dual architects of the DC Universe plan. The departure of Gunn and Safran from their guiding positions creates a vacuum in decision-making power, particularly concerning projects already in development or pre-production. This leadership shift means that all future casting choices, including the highly anticipated Wonder Woman reboot, must now be approved or initiated by Latcham. Consequently, the entire trajectory of the shared universe is subject to review and potential alteration by the new management team, leaving actors and fans alike in a state of anticipation regarding the official creative vision.

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Fan Art Depictions and Costume Analysis

DeviantArt user SuperFanarts has contributed to the public discourse by releasing fan art of Daddario wearing a red and silver Wonder Woman suit. This artistic interpretation draws inspiration from the Absolute Wonder Woman comic book series, presenting a grounded aesthetic that differs from the traditional bright yellow and red costumes. The artwork features a red lasso that mirrors the Nemesis Lasso from the comics, a prop capable of binding and burning individuals based on their sins. Such visual details offer a distinct departure from Gal Gadot's portrayal in the previous DC Extended Universe timeline, suggesting that if Daddario were cast, the character would undergo a significant visual and narrative transformation aligned with modern comic continuity.

Actress Statements and Career History

Daddario has long been a fan-favorite for the role, expressing her desire to play Wonder Woman in a 2013 Collider interview surrounding the release of Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. In that conversation, she identified Diana Prince as a female action hero and stated her willingness to take on the part. More recently, in an October 2025 ScreenRant interview ahead of the release of her film I Wish You All The Best, she addressed the ongoing speculation. She revealed that she was unaware of the circulating fan art but expressed that working with James Gunn would be an amazing prospect. However, with Gunn's departure from DC, her interest in the role may now depend on the stance of the new leadership under Jeremy Latcham.

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Competing Casting Theories and Timeline

Adria Arjona, known for her role in Andor, is widely rumored to be the chosen actress for the DCU's Wonder Woman. Reports indicate she is expected to debut as Diana Prince in the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for theatrical release on July 9, 2027. This film is part of the Superman sequel slate originally planned by the outgoing creative team. The coexistence of these two potential casting scenarios creates a complex situation for the studio, as both actresses have strong public profiles and dedicated fan bases that could influence the final decision.

Future Implications for the DCU

Regardless of whether Arjona is confirmed for Man of Tomorrow, the incoming head of DC Studios retains the authority to reshoot scenes or scrap the character's involvement entirely from the film. This flexibility allows for the possibility that Alexandra Daddario could still secure the role if Latcham prefers her interpretation of the character. The final determination of who plays Wonder Woman remains undefined, reflecting the broader transitional phase of the DC Universe. Stakeholders continue to monitor the situation as the new leadership solidifies its creative direction and resolves the casting ambiguities that have persisted through the recent corporate changes.