DC Studios To-Do List For Incoming Boss Jeremy Latcham

A list of the completed and in development projects left behind by James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC which incoming new boss Jeremy Latcham will need to suss.

‘The Two Popes’ Producer Mark Bauch Launches Film & TV Company One Day’s WalkFrom left: David Corenswet in 'Superman,' Skyler Gisondo in 'Superman,' Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in 'Lanterns' and 'Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman II'to sort through the groundwork that was laid before by the duo; you can check out the list of lingering and active DC projects below.

SkydanceJames Gunn Says "No One From Skydance Has Seen" 'Man Of Tomorrow': "There Are A Lot Of Untrue Rumors Going Around"Having seen the ills that occurred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s overindulgence in the Disney+ era with features being fasttracked, and storylines between series and movies mish-moshed, Gunn was adamant about not rushing projects through development, or worse going into production on a movie that was missing a third act.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Change Threatens Lanterns Renewal

If a project wasn’t ready, it wasn’t ready, which is why we saw some of the early pitches promised, i.e.Paramount+ series a priority, not to mention he’s also working on a motocross heist screenplay which reteams him with hisAnother thing that Gunn and Safran wanted to correct in the Warners’ DC-verse were the dueling TV and film mythologies for superheroes. Quite often a superhero’s storyline on TV was quite different on screen, or worse competed against each other.

Read, the CW series offinaled in May 2023 only to have the Ezra Miller movie hit theaters three weeks later and bomb with $271.4M WW off a $200M production cost before P&A . The Gunn and Safran DC universe would see their characters having direct lines through live-action film and TV.

Above all, Gunn’s m.o. was to bring zhuzh to a franchise that had grown stale post Christopher Nolan’sIt will be interesting to see whether Latcham remains as strict as Gunn and Safran were on development. Jeremy Latcham and director/producer James Gunn at Marvel’s “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” at Ohm Nightclub on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

In the run-up to the Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Gunn and Safran didn’t greenlight any live-action feature films beyond what was currently in production, i.e.A bulk of what Gunn and Safran leave behind to DC’s new owners are animated TV series. Given the nature of series animation production, many of these projects are already in the works even though many of them don’t have a streaming or network home, or even a renewal.

The new Warner Bros under Skydance co-CEOs Ellison and Ynon Keri remains strictly about keeping everything in the black. In a recent earnings call, the two were vocal, which is arguably the only big miss during the Gunn and Safran administration .

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After Reeves stepped away for personal reasons, Steven Soderbergh is finishing the sequel to the 2022 $772M-grossing Robert Pattinson starring movie in London for a – The origin story of the Robins is a co-production with Warner Bros Pictures Animation, 6th and Idaho and New Orleans animation studio Swaybox. The latter is known for their “momo animation,” which is a cross between CGI animation, stop-motion practical elements and live-action real-time performance.

Pic will hit theaters on Sept. 22, 2028. Season one premiered in November 2025 with the second half of the season still to air on the Mike Roth show-run Prime Video series. Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of “Little Batman” – welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring “Pap Pap” who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

– Prime Video series which has clocked two seasons and awaiting renewal. EP/Showrunners are James Tucker and Geoffrey Thorne. EPs are Bruce Timm, James Abrams and Matt Reeves. – home entertainment animated feature.

From director Jeff Wamester and producer Jim Krieg, part one was released in August with part two 2026, part 2 is happening in December with part 3 releasing in 2027. This is a three-part movie event that brings to life one of the most iconic sagas in Batman comics history.centering around Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen and Jimmy Tatro’s titular ape, is in post production. No air date yet.

A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part “true” crime docuseries, the’s Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis’ most famous murder trials. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are showrunners, writers and EPs. – the James Gunn created series is in production for a second season.

Gunn previously mentioned that an airdate was being eyed for the latter part of 2027. The series follows incarcerated monsters who are recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. Characters joining in season 2 are Khalis the Mummy. King Shark and Nosferata.

Dean Lorey is the showrunner and EP. – in production, with a network and streaming home TBD. Matt Beans is the showrunner. At The Alliance School for Heroes, new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern and Terra level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth’s defenders.

Season 1 is currently airing on Adult Swim while Season 2 awaits a greenlight. EPs are showrunners: Jordan Blum, Alessandro Tanaka, Brian Gatewood. Starring Brian Tee sets out on a quest for vengeance.

) – it’s in early days production, greenlit to series and will be taken to market. When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary.

But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.comics with Mitch Gerads, is showrunning and EPing this animated series which follows the “odyssey” of Scott Free aka Mister Miracle. Announced at Annecy 2025, the blurb for this series reads: No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him.

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He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself. Something goes horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. ”.

In production, but hasn’t been sold to a platform yet. It will be taken to market.. She’s a student at Hal Jordan Memorial High. Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.

To protect the Earth, Jess will have to overcome her fears, anxieties, and your typical teenage drama to lead a new Lantern Corp against a terrifying foe. Other Green Lantern characters in the show include Kyle Rayner and Kilowog. In production, not not sold to a platform a yet. – hasn’t been picked up for a fourth season.

It just finished season 3 on Adult Swim. Jake Wyatt is EP/showrunner. It’s the animated version of theand Warner Bros. Animation.

The series followed the beloved Teen Titans superhero’s origins when she discovers an ancient space craft on her home planet and ventures out to the deepest places of the DC universe. In production, not not sold to a platform a yet. – longest running DC animated series. Season 9 is currently airing on Cartoon Network and approaching its 500th episode.

Luke Cormican is the showrunner. The feature project was first announced in 2023 when Gunn and Safren unveiled their “Gods and Monsters” slate withdirector Andy Muschietti attached to direct. Christina Hodson did a draft of the script, however, there’s been no movement on this for quite some time and it’s unclear what its current state is.

Muschietti has been busy on season 2 of HBO’sThe comic revolves around Batman and his son, Damien Wayne, as Robin “who is a little son of a bitch,” exclaimed Gunn back in 2023.

“Assassin, murderer who Batman takes on, who is Batman’s actual son that he doesn’t know exists for the first 8-10 years of his life….it’s a strange father and son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison’s run of the Batman.

” The dilemma with this project all along is that it’s a complete reboot of Batman, and with the success of Reeves’– From EP Scott Snyder, the series will reinvent the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds , on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world. There’s no manor, no money… all Batman.

When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you’re left with is something absolute. No network yet. , director and screenwriter of the 2023 film, respectively, were set to EP alongside John Rikard who served in the same capacity on the film. – from EP C.H.

Greenblatt. When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, doggie Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them. As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not. No network yet. Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Opening To Spirited $20M+ U.S.