Warner Bros. DC Studios leadership changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran departed. The studio pivots to Justice League focus as the horror film Claycase achieves critical success.

Warner Bros. subsidiary DC Studios has experienced a significant leadership transition following the removal of its co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. This administrative shift leaves the studio's future production slate uncertain, even though Gunn retains creative control over a new Superman movie scheduled for release in 2027. The departure marks the end of a tenure that promised quality-driven storytelling over expansive universe building.

Gunn And Safran Departure Explained

The leadership change at DC Studios occurred after a tumultuous period defined by mixed critical and commercial results. Gunn and Safran originally entered their roles with a mandate to greenlight films only when the scripts met specific quality standards, moving away from the necessity of constantly expanding a shared universe. Their initial success came with the inaugural film, Superman, which garnered mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Also read Chris Pratt Backs James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4

However, the studio's momentum stalled significantly within a few months. The franchise's second major theatrical release, Supergirl, became one of the biggest box office flops of 2026. The underperformance of Supergirl was so severe that industry projections now indicate it will be overtaken as the lowest-grossing entry by the franchise's subsequent feature, Claycase.

Claycase Success Versus Supergirl Failure

The stark contrast between Supergirl and Claycase highlights the shifting fortunes at DC Studios. While Supergirl received mixed reviews from critics earlier this year, Claycase has achieved a Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes. The body horror film, directed by James Watkins, currently holds a 78 percent critics' score on the aggregator website.

Advertisement

Review consensus describes Claycase as carving out a unique identity within the DCU while closely resembling a litany of body horror classics. The film takes time to build tension before eventually morphing into an icky and satisfying revenge thriller. Audience reception has been even more favorable, with the movie holding a Verified Hot 94 percent score from general viewers.

Strategic Pivot To Justice League Focus

The decision to remove James Gunn and Peter Safran appears linked to strategic concerns regarding the franchise's direction. Many industry observers suggested that choosing a standalone anti-hero spin-off as the third installment of one of the most lucrative film franchises in history was a miscalculation. This creative choice is cited as a primary factor leading to the leadership's departure from DC Studios.

Internal understanding at Warner Bros. indicates that the studio now wants the most popular DC characters to pave the way for a Justice League film. This strategic pivot suggests a return to ensemble-driven projects rather than focusing on niche or standalone character explorations. The studio aims to leverage established popularity to rebuild audience confidence after recent setbacks.

Future Of The DC Film Slate

The removal of the co-CEOs leaves the broader production schedule in a state of flux. While the new Superman film remains locked and loaded for a 2027 release, other projects may face delays or reevaluation. The studio must now determine how to align its upcoming releases with the new directive to prioritize major ensemble films.

Advertisement

Supergirl's poor performance continues to impact the studio's reputation, with its failure serving as a cautionary tale about market reception. Claycase's success offers a potential path forward by demonstrating that well-executed horror genres can resonate with audiences. The coming months will reveal whether Warner Bros. can successfully execute its Justice League strategy under new leadership.