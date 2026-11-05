DC Studios Pursues New Constantine Film With Francis Galluppi

DC Studios is developing a new Constantine movie directed by Francis Galluppi, casting doubt on the long-rumored sequel starring Keanu Reeves.

DC Studios has officially moved forward with the development of a new Constantine film, selecting director Francis Galluppi to helm the project. This strategic decision marks a significant pivot in the studio's approach to the iconic supernatural character, shifting focus away from previously rumored projects. The announcement confirms that the entertainment giant is actively building its slate for future theatrical releases involving established horror-adjacent intellectual properties.

New Director Takes Lead On Project

Francis Galluppi emerges as the chosen creative force behind this new cinematic iteration, bringing a distinct visual style to the franchise. He is currently finalizing his work on Evil Dead Wrath, which serves as the next chapter in Sam Raimi's acclaimed horror series. Galluppi's involvement suggests a desire to ground the Constantine stories in a specific aesthetic that aligns with modern horror sensibilities while maintaining commercial viability for global audiences.

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Sequel With Reeves And Lawrence Faces Uncertainty

Industry reports indicate that this new development creates significant doubt regarding the potential direct sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. That previous project was reportedly in early stages of development, with both Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence attached to the endeavor. The confirmation of Galluppi's involvement implies that the studio has decided to abandon the Reeves-led sequel trajectory in favor of a fresh start with a new directorial vision.

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Studio Strategy Shifts Away From 2005 Continuity

The original Constantine movie was released on February 18, 2005, and has maintained a dedicated cult following for nearly two decades. The 2005 feature ran for a runtime of 121 minutes and featured a screenplay by Frank A. Cappello. Produced by Akiva Goldsman, Benjamin Melniker, Erwin Stoff, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Lorenzo di Bonaventier, the film established a specific tone that fans have sought to replicate in various forms over the years. The current move by DC Studios signals a departure from trying to continue that specific narrative thread.

Implications For Future Superhero Slate And Fanbase

This development carries substantial implications for the broader DC Universe planning and the expectations of the horror community. By selecting a director known for his work in the Evil Dead franchise, DC Studios aims to attract fans of intense, stylized horror. The decision also highlights the competitive nature of superhero film development, where multiple projects often compete for studio resources and greenlight approval. Fans will need to adjust their expectations regarding how the John Constantine character will appear on screen in the near future.