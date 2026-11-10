DC Studios Names Jeremy Latcham President After James Gunn Exit

Skydance names Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham DC Studios president from December 1, 2026, as the DCU may shift toward established heroes after mixed box-office results.

Skydance has appointed Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham as DC Studios president and chief creative officer. Latcham will take over on December 1, 2026, while James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from their executive roles and return to creative work. The exit reportedly comes after mixed box-office results, and the change could signal a new direction for the franchise's theatrical strategy.

The box-office figures cited in the reporting show a wide gap between the studio's two most recent releases. Superman earned more than $618 million worldwide, while Supergirl took in around $126 million. The studio's new leadership may prioritize the Justice League's biggest names over lesser-known heroes.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

David Ellison Wants Justice League Back in Theaters

David Ellison wants Jeremy Latcham to bring the Justice League back to theaters as soon as possible, according to insiders who spoke to the outlet. The same insiders said Latcham is expected to move forward with films featuring Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and other major DC heroes.

The reported direction differs sharply from the approach Gunn took during his tenure at DC Studios. His 'Gods and Monsters' chapter made room for characters who had rarely led major movies, including Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and Supergirl.

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Gunn's Gods and Monsters Strategy Versus New Plans

James Gunn's approach gave lesser-known characters leading roles, while the reported new direction at DC Studios favors established heroes with stronger box-office potential. The contrast between these two strategies is at the center of the current debate over the franchise's future.

Gunn followed a similar strategy at Marvel, where he helped turn the little-known Guardians of the Galaxy into a major franchise. However, the recent box-office results have been mixed, and TheWrap reports that David Ellison now wants DC to focus on established heroes with stronger box-office potential.

A focus on established characters could mean fewer theatrical projects centered on unfamiliar heroes. That shift may make the studio more cautious about giving another lesser-known character a leading role.

Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow Future Remains Unclear

Supergirl's future in the DCU could become less certain, but DC has not announced any cancellation or change to the character's place in the franchise. The performance of the Supergirl film is the factor most likely to shape how the studio approaches similar projects.

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Other projects featuring less familiar heroes could also face uncertainty under the new leadership. Jeremy Latcham may still retain parts of James Gunn's universe while giving more attention to bigger characters.

A change in direction would not necessarily require a full reboot of the franchise. As of now, Man of Tomorrow remains scheduled for July 9, 2027, with James Gunn serving as writer and director.

Coverage of the Superman and Justice League plans says those projects appear to be in jeopardy following Gunn's exit from DC Studios. Skydance and Latcham's first decisions after the December 1, 2026 handover will determine which of these plans move forward.