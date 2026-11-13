DC Studios, Marshals & Avatar: Seven Havens: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens, School Spirits, DC Studios, Yellowjackets, Scrubs & more!

DC Studios leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Frank Grillo praising Gunn and Safran, plus Gorilla Grodd buzz. Marshals, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and 9-1-1 previews headline a packed roundup of must-watch TV updates.

Avatar: Seven Havens gets a major update, with Book 2 set for May 2027 and the animated saga ending with Book 4.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out.

Also read Avatar Seven Havens Proves Worth While Low Budget Production

Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, MP3, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, 9-1-1, Eternally Yours, Avatar: Seven Havens, LOTR: The Rings of Power, School Spirits, DC Studios, The Game Awards, Yellowjackets, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Scrubs, and More!

Law & Order: SVU Episode 600 Preview: Stabler & Benson, Back TogetherAvatar: Seven Havens Book 2 Set for May 2027; Concluding with Book 4DC Studios: Will"Gorilla Grodd" Be Another"Batgirl" Tax Write-Off? For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know . You know – it's what you're reading right now!

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If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape. Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E03:"Live Free and Die" For the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die.

"For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall. After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm. "Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape. Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E03:"Live Free and Die" For the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die.

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"For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall. After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

"We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life.