New report details James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow cliffhanger and warns DC executives David Ellison and Jeremy Latcham to wait until 2027 before announcing a DCU reboot.

James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is reportedly positioning itself as the Empire Strikes Back of the DC Universe with a darker tone that distinguishes it from the previous film. The narrative concludes with a significant cliffhanger designed to bridge directly into a theoretical Superman 3, although studio leadership has not yet greenlit a third installment. This narrative choice comes at a critical juncture for DC Studios, as the transition from the previous management era to new executive leadership raises questions about franchise continuity.

Gunn's Sequel Strategy and Cliffhanger

The latest reports indicate that Gunn envisioned a darker Superman story that serves as a pivotal turning point for the character's arc in the new continuity. By ending the film on a cliffhanger, the creative team aims to maintain audience engagement and set up future storylines without immediately committing to a full trilogy. This approach mirrors successful strategies in other major franchises where cliffhangers build anticipation for subsequent installments. However, the lack of an approved third movie creates uncertainty for fans and investors alike regarding the long-term viability of this specific Superman narrative thread.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Change Prompts Henry Cavill Superman Return Tease

Historical Precedents for Premature Reboots

Teasing future projects during a transition of power often backfires, as demonstrated by DC's actions less than five years ago. James Gunn and Peter Safran officially assumed their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios on November 1, 2022, shortly after the premiere of Black Adam. Henry Cavill's post-credits appearance in that film had teased a potential return for the character, creating excitement among viewers. Gunn's subsequent announcement of a complete DC Universe reboot in January 2023 rendered that teaser irrelevant and damaged audience trust. This decision directly contributed to the poor box office performance of four remaining DCEU films: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Financial Impact on Remaining DCEU Films

The announcement of a reboot created a significant disconnect for audiences who had little incentive to support movies that were effectively being written out of existence. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle all significantly underperformed or flopped at the box office due to this uncertainty. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom managed a decent gross, but it was still below expectations for a major franchise entry. The financial damage caused by the premature reboot announcement serves as a stark warning for current leadership. It highlights the importance of completing existing commitments before launching new initiatives to maintain box office health and audience loyalty.

Advertisement

Future Leadership and Strategic Timing

Jeremy Latcham joined the company as the new president and CCO of DC Studios on December 1, 2026, while David Ellison leads as chairman. By early 2027, Latcham will likely be under pressure to greenlight new projects and define the creative direction of the studio. The worst possible move would be to announce another rebooted DC Universe with a full slate of new movies and shows immediately. Such an action would mirror the mistakes of the past and potentially torpedo the box office potential of Man of Tomorrow. Skydance Media, which is currently carrying major debt, would face significant risks if another reboot tanked upcoming releases.

Recommendations for DCU Stability

Strategic patience is essential for the long-term success of the DCU under its new leadership. If DC's executives intend to reboot the franchise again, they should wait until September 2027 to make decisions regarding the future of Superman. Rushing into a new plan now risks repeating the errors that damaged the previous era of DC films. Man of Tomorrow has the potential to be a critical success, but it could also turn into The Flash 2.0 if handled poorly. Allowing the current project to run its course ensures stability and respects the audience's investment in the characters currently on screen.