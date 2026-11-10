DC Studios Leadership Shift: Jeremy Latcham Takes Over After Gunn and Safran Exit

DC Studios gets new leadership as Jeremy Latcham takes over on December 1 after James Gunn and Peter Safran exit, with a DC Universe reboot expected.

DC Studios is getting new leadership, and Jeremy Latcham will take over on December 1 after the exits of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The change is expected to lead to another reboot of the DC Universe, the latest in a series of resets for the franchise.

According to the report cited by the source, DC will go back into 'reboot mode', although Man of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd are expected to survive. The source frames the move as another stumble for DC while Marvel remains the leading superhero brand.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

DC Studios Leadership Transition and Reboot Plans

Jeremy Latcham is set to lead DC Studios starting December 1, replacing James Gunn and Peter Safran. Under the reported plan, the DC Universe will be reset, but certain projects are expected to remain on the schedule.

Man of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd are the titles reported to survive the reset. Their continuation means part of the slate developed under Gunn and Safran will move forward while the rest is reassessed.

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The source also reports that James Gunn's future Superman and Justice League plans appear to be in jeopardy after his exit from DC Studios. Fresh details about those plans have surfaced, adding to the uncertainty around the franchise's direction.

Marvel's Feige Model and Competing Views

The author argues that Kevin Feige is arguably the most important studio executive hire of the 21st century. The source credits Feige with taking Marvel from a niche brand to a Hollywood juggernaut.

The source recalls that The Incredible Hulk failed critically and underperformed financially, while Iron Man 2 was an inferior sequel that still became a financial hit. Marvel Studios did not drop Feige after those results and instead trusted him to continue his work.

The author contends that DC did not give Gunn and Safran a long enough chance to prove their approach. Three movies, the author says, are not enough time for a creative partnership to establish its vision.

The source acknowledges that Feige's run during the Infinity Saga will never be replicated and that he ran into trouble during Marvel's Disney+ era, including with The Marvels. The author argues that if Warner Bros. brass were running Marvel, they would have fired Feige after that film, while Marvel instead stepped back to reassess and execute a new plan.

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Real-World Impact on Fans and the Upcoming Slate

Fans now face uncertainty about Man of Tomorrow, which the author suggests could be Gunn's last Superman film. The author also asks whether audiences will care about the franchise if a reboot is on the horizon.

The source points to The Flash as an example of how an impending reboot can damage a film's box office chances. That precedent raises the stakes for DC's upcoming releases that will be shaped by the new leadership.

Marvel's upcoming slate includes Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, which the source says will likely be the two biggest movies of 2026. Marvel also has Avengers: Secret Wars, X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3 in development.

DC is heading into its third reboot in roughly a decade, according to the source. The author suggests DC might want to learn from Marvel's lessons instead of trying to compete directly with them, and the next steps will depend on how Jeremy Latcham runs DC Studios from December 1.