DC Studios Leadership Shakeup: James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit

James Gunn and Peter Safran are leaving DC Studios after the Skydance merger with Warner Bros. Latcham will now guide its creative direction.

DC Studios is facing another leadership shake-up after James Gunn and Peter Safran were removed from their roles, according to a report about the Warner Bros. studio. The changes follow the completion of the Skydance merger with Warner Bros. on October 6, 2026, and they place Latcham in charge of the studio's next phase.

The report suggests the leadership change was not a last-minute decision. Ellison, whose company gained control of Warner Bros. through the merger, reportedly held talks with Latcham about taking over DC Studios while Gunn and Safran were still leading the studio.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

When Ellison Began Talks With Latcham

Talks between Ellison and Latcham reportedly began more than a month before the merger closed on October 6, 2026. Those discussions started before Safran attended a Skydance press event marking the merger's completion on that date.

Gunn also appeared prominently on the executive leadership team list at the event. However, the reported talks suggest that Ellison had already been considering a different leadership structure, which raises questions about when the studio's new leadership plans first took shape.

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Conflicting Accounts of How Gunn and Safran Learned

Three people familiar with the situation told the report that Gunn and Safran learned about their removal less than 24 hours before the announcement. Their account describes a very short notice period before the public news.

Two other insiders disputed this version, saying the pair had already received the news on the preceding Friday. The sources offered conflicting timelines, so the exact moment Gunn and Safran were told about their departure is still disputed among the people quoted.

Latcham's Background and the Future of DC Studios

Latcham previously worked at Marvel Studios, where credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Latcham also helped develop Avengers: Age of Ultron and Spider-Man: Homecoming, experience that could shape how DC Studios approaches its upcoming large-scale superhero productions.

Gunn and Safran had established the new DCU with a slate of films and television shows, beginning with Creature Commandos and Superman. Latcham will now be responsible for guiding the studio's next phase and overseeing its creative direction, while coverage of the exit has raised doubts about the future of planned Superman and Justice League projects.