DC Studios Leadership Shake-Up Leaves Lanterns Season 2 Renewal in Doubt

DC Studios has parted ways with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy says the chances of a second season now feel like a coin flip.

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy has responded to news that DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, has parted ways with the two executives. Speaking at an FYC event for the live-action Green Lantern series, Mundy said the odds of a second season now feel like a coin flip. Work on Lanterns Season 2 had already been underway when the leadership overhaul was announced.

The shake-up has raised fresh concerns that another reboot of the DC Universe, often called the DCU, could be on the way. Mundy was asked at the event whether the news would help or hinder the chances of a renewal. His answer reflected the uncertainty surrounding the show's future rather than any confirmed decision.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shake-Up: James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit

Why the Leadership Change Affects Lanterns Season 2

The departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran directly affects the people who shaped DC Studios' slate, including the live-action Green Lantern project. Mundy said he had believed everything had settled before the news broke. He added that he could imagine a scenario in which everyone retreats to their corners, but that the renewal outcome remains a coin flip, or 50/50.

Reporting on the change also points to a new reporting structure. A recent report says Gunn and Safran would answer to the heads of Skydance's film division, a detail that signals a different chain of command for DC Studios going forward. The report does not indicate what that structure means for Lanterns specifically.

Advertisement

How the Finale Set Up John Stewart's Own Oath

The Lanterns season finale ended with John Stewart rejecting the traditional Green Lantern path and creating his own oath. Mundy, Lindelof, and King explained in separate post-season finale interviews that the choice fit the character's journey. The creators also said they knew some viewers would object to the change.

The spoken oath reads: 'In brightest day, in darkest night, I embrace my fear, I'll do what's right. I choose this ring, I choose this fight, in service to this lantern's light.' The writers say the wording was built to reflect the show's themes of fear and choice, rather than duty imposed by others.

Creative Reasoning and Fan Reaction to the New Oath

Mundy said the writers looked back at the season and recognized that John's path was not the normal one. In his account, the ring did not choose John. He was interviewed and raised for the role, then decided not to take it up, and later chose to become a Green Lantern on his own terms. Mundy said the team wanted the new oath to stay true to the original while making John's commitment his own.

Mundy also admitted the team was nervous about the decision. He said they reasoned that if an idea did not frighten them, they probably should not pursue it. Lindelof acknowledged that parts of the fandom might take issue with the change, even though the Green Lantern oath has been altered before in the comics. He said the choice simply felt right and would likely divide fans.

Advertisement

King explained that John is no longer a standard Green Lantern. According to King, he carries an unsanctioned lantern that contains a bit of yellow and a bit of fear, so his oath differs from those of other Green Lanterns, just as Yellow and Orange Lanterns speak different oaths. King said the unique oath aligns with the show's lore and where the story is heading next.