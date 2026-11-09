DC Studios Leadership Shake-Up: James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit

James Gunn and Peter Safran are leaving DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel executive, takes over. Skydance CEO David Ellison has highlighted his MCU background.

DC Studios is undergoing a major leadership change after James Gunn and Peter Safran were reported to be leaving the company. The news was confirmed in a statement from Skydance CEO David Ellison, who also announced that former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will step into a key role at DC Studios. The change has renewed debate about the direction of the DC Universe, often called the DCU.

For months, fans of the franchise have been divided over who should lead it. Some have continued to hope for a return of the Snyderverse, while others welcomed the creative direction set by James Gunn. That debate grew louder over the last several months, particularly as the lengthy Paramount merger drew attention across the entertainment industry.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

Leadership Change Raises Questions About Gunn's Original Plan

James Gunn and Peter Safran are no longer expected to guide DC Studios, a development that many observers did not anticipate. Earlier reports had seemed to confirm that Gunn's role in the DCU was secure going forward, which makes the reversal especially surprising for fans and industry watchers alike.

The immediate question is what the leadership change will mean for the DCU's slate of projects. Because Gunn and Safran had been associated with the franchise's reset, many are now asking how much of the plan they set out will be kept and how much will be scrapped under new leadership.

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Jeremy Latcham is the figure at the center of this transition. Ellison's statement described Latcham as a member of the founding team behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a background that suggests his approach to building a connected franchise could differ from the path Gunn had charted.

David Ellison Highlights Latcham's Marvel Background

In his statement, David Ellison said that DC Studios was thrilled to welcome Jeremy Latcham. Ellison credited Latcham with helping define the modern superhero movie and with powering some of the biggest and most beloved comic book adaptations of the era.

Ellison also thanked James Gunn and Peter Safran for their work. He said the two had begun a new era for DC Studios, guiding it through a major transformation and bringing audiences fresh chapters of well-known stories. Ellison added that the company was grateful for the passion and care they brought to the work and for the lasting mark they had left on DC.

Ellison's emphasis on the Marvel Cinematic Universe has drawn particular attention. Some observers have begun to wonder whether the next phase of the DCU will borrow more heavily from the MCU playbook, including a more deliberate approach to building a shared universe structure. Reports about how that structure could work have already circulated, although the details described in the source remain limited.

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What the DCU Leadership Change Could Mean Next

The most immediate consequence for the DCU is uncertainty about its future slate. Because the leadership transition has only just become public, the source material does not outline a specific production timeline or a confirmed list of projects under Latcham's direction.

For fans, the change highlights the tension between two visions of the franchise. One camp hopes for a return to the Snyderverse, while another has supported the direction introduced under James Gunn. The arrival of a leader with deep Marvel experience may satisfy some expectations for a unified universe while disappointing others who wanted a clean break from that model.

Industry observers will be watching whether DC Studios keeps elements of the work started under Gunn and Safran or moves toward a new strategy. Skydance and Paramount have not provided additional scheduled milestones in the source material, so the next official updates will be key to understanding how the DCU will take shape under its new leadership.