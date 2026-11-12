DC Studios Leadership Change Threatens Lanterns Renewal

Jeremy Latcham replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios, casting doubt on the future of the Green Lantern series Lanterns despite strong critical reception.

The future of the DC Universe has shifted dramatically following the removal of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their positions as co-chairs of DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham has now assumed the leadership role, creating significant uncertainty for several high-profile projects that were previously safe. This leadership transition occurred after Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., ending the previous era defined by the co-chairs' ten-year plan.

DC Studios Leadership Transition

James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-leaders of DC Studios in 2022, a move that signaled a definitive end to the Snyderverse. They unveiled plans for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, utilizing the 2023 release of The Flash to loosely reset the cinematic universe. Prior to the recent changes, the new CEO David Ellison visited the set of Man of Tomorrow and was briefed on the executives' long-term strategy, leading to initial reports that their positions remained secure under the new corporate ownership.

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Lanterns Series Future Uncertain

One of the most immediate casualties of this uncertainty appears to be the HBO series Lanterns, which has not been renewed for a second season according to Variety. The show, starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, follows the two Green Lanterns as they investigate a murder case in Nebraska linked to extra-terrestrial activity. Despite earning a 92 percent critics' score and a 67 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, insiders suggest the series has not captured the zeitgeist required for renewal under the new management structure.

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Chris Mundy Discusses Show Revival

Chris Mundy, the showrunner of Lanterns, addressed the series' potential return during an FYC event in Westwood, California, as reported by The Playlist. Mundy stated that while the team thought everything had settled after the acquisition, the current landscape offers only a fifty percent chance that the Green Lantern Corps will return to screens. He described the situation as a coin flip, acknowledging that everyone may retreat to their respective corners during this period of corporate restructuring.

Impact on Other DC Projects

While some projects like Man of Tomorrow remain scheduled for release, the broader DCU reboot is now in flux. Fans are particularly concerned about established projects that have found success with both audiences and critics. The departure of the original architects of the current DC cinematic strategy means that the direction of upcoming films and series will likely undergo a thorough review by the new leadership team, potentially altering the release calendar and creative vision for years to come.