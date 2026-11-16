DC Studios Leadership Change: Superman and Wonder Woman in New Holiday Comic

DC Comics confirms a new holiday anthology featuring Superman and Wonder Woman, released November 25 2026. This project remains unaffected by recent DC Studios executive shake-ups.

DC Comics has officially confirmed the development of a new holiday anthology project featuring iconic heroes Superman and Wonder Woman. The upcoming comic book titled DC's Naughty List arrives on November 25, 2026, offering fans a definitive 80-page special that stands apart from the ongoing restructuring at the studio level. This publication promises a specific 10-page narrative uniting the Man of Steel and the Princess of Themyscira for a festive adventure.

Leadership Shakeups Do Not Affect Comic Book Division

The announcement of DC's Naughty List occurs against a backdrop of significant corporate turbulence within the broader DC Entertainment ecosystem. Skydance Media recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios after a four-year tenure. Jeremy Latcham, a former executive from Marvel Studios, is set to assume leadership of the film and television divisions.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Co-CEOs

Despite the widespread uncertainty regarding the future of the DC Universe film slate, this executive transition does not impact the comic book publishing arm. Jim Lee continues to serve as the head of DC Comics, ensuring that the creative roadmap for serialized storytelling remains intact. The stability of the publishing division allows projects like DC's Naughty List to proceed without the delays or cancellations that often plague media franchises during leadership transitions.

Details Of The Villain-Centric Holiday Anthology

DC's Naughty List represents a shift in focus for the publisher's holiday specials, moving away from traditional superhero-centric tales to highlight the rogue's gallery. The 80-page issue is priced at $9.99 and features multiple narratives driven by different creative teams, all centering on villains who have landed on Santa's naughty list. This approach echoes the success of previous holiday editions like Jeff Parker's Batman - Santa Claus: Silent Knight from 2024.

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The anthology will spotlight notorious antagonists including Poison Ivy, Livewire, Catman, and Mr. Freeze, giving these characters the spotlight they rarely receive in standalone holiday formats. By dedicating the majority of the page count to these complex adversaries, DC Comics is creating a unique entry in its annual tradition of seasonal comic releases. The structure allows for diverse artistic interpretations and varied storytelling tones within a single volume.

Superman And Wonder Woman Join The Holiday Narrative

Amidst the villain-focused stories, a specific 10-page segment featuring Superman and Wonder Woman serves as the heroic counterpoint to the anthology. Writer Alex Segura and artist Jacob Edgar are collaborating on this particular tale, bringing together two of DC's most prominent icons for a collaborative adventure. Edgar has already shared a first look at interior artwork on X, providing early visual cues about the story's aesthetic and direction.

Early imagery suggests an action-oriented plot where Clark Kent and Diana Prince may encounter Poison Ivy in an environment overrun with plant life. The visual hints imply a conflict or confrontation that fits within the chaotic energy typical of villain-driven narratives. This specific team-up offers a rare opportunity for the two heroes to interact in a holiday setting outside of the main continuity events.

Release Dates And Fan Reactions To The Announcement

DC's Naughty List is scheduled for a retail release on November 25, 2026, giving collectors and readers ample time to prepare for the holiday season. The project arrives as a tangible product for fans who remain engaged with the comic book medium despite the upheaval in other media formats. The confirmation of this release provides a stable anchor for DC's publishing schedule amidst the broader corporate changes.

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Fans have responded positively to the news of the Superman and Wonder Woman inclusion, viewing it as a sign that core characters remain central to the brand identity. The presence of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios previously raised questions about the integration of comic events into film, but this publication exists independently of those plans. The success of DC's Naughty List will be measured by its reception as a standalone holiday gift for comic book enthusiasts.