DC Studios Leadership Change Puts Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Future in Doubt

James Gunn and Peter Safran step down as DC Studios co-CEOs on November 9, 2026. Jeremy Latcham takes over while new comic Harley Quinn costume reveals spark recasting speculation.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially stepped down from their positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios following a four-year tenure that reshaped the franchise landscape. The leadership transition was announced by Skydance on November 9, 2026, marking a definitive end to their direct oversight of all film, television, and animation divisions within the company.

New DC Studios Executive Takes Charge

Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham is set to assume the leadership role previously held by Gunn and Safran. While the departing executives will return to creative work and remain involved in upcoming DC projects, their exit creates significant uncertainty regarding established production plans. This administrative shift directly impacts the future trajectory of major character franchises under the DC banner.

Also read TOLDJA: Joanne Starer Is The New Harley Quinn Writer With Lukas Ketner

Margot Robbie Role Uncertainty Increases

The change in studio leadership casts doubt on Margot Robbie's potential return as Harley Quinn in live-action productions. During an October podcast discussion, James Gunn had explicitly stated his intention to use the character in the DCU. He offered an open invitation for Robbie to reprise her iconic role, promising to creatively justify her presence within the new continuity if she agreed to participate.

With Gunn no longer holding executive power, those verbal commitments lack institutional guarantee. Industry observers note that a new administration often brings fresh creative directions that may not align with previous promises. Consequently, the possibility of recasting the beloved villainess has risen significantly among fans and media analysts alike.

Advertisement

Comic Book Costume Design Sparks Speculation

Simultaneously, DC Comics is launching a new creative era for the character starting with issue number seventy-one. Writer Joanne Starer and artist Lukas Ketner are taking over the ongoing series, with legendary cover artist David Nakayama joining the team. This transition begins on February 24, 2027, introducing fresh artistic interpretations to the long-running title.

A major wardrobe update designed by David Nakayama will debut in issue number seventy-two. The concept art reveals a modern, practical aesthetic that preserves traditional color schemes while incorporating contemporary fashion elements. Features include two-toned braids, patchwork leggings, a sports bra, a cropped hoodie, fingerless gloves, and chunky combat boots.

Future Live-Action Adaptations Remain Unconfirmed

Comic book designs frequently serve as inspiration for subsequent film and television adaptations within the broader universe. The Gen-Z-inspired look currently being introduced in print media could potentially influence how the next actress portrays the character on screen. However, no official announcements have been made regarding casting decisions or production timelines under the new leadership structure.

Jeremy Latcham's first priorities will likely involve stabilizing ongoing projects and defining the strategic direction for future releases. Until concrete plans are unveiled, the fate of specific character arcs remains in limbo. Fans must wait for further developments to understand how this new chapter will affect beloved figures like Harley Quinn.