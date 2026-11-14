James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios CEO Roles; Jeremy Latcham Takes Over Dec 1

James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from DC Studios CEO roles on November 9, 2026, sparking uncertainty for the DCU franchise and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film.

James Gunn and Peter Safran officially concluded their tenure as co-CEOs of DC Studios on November 9, 2026, marking a definitive leadership transition for the DC Universe. Despite stepping away from executive management duties, both creators will remain deeply involved in the creative direction of the franchise. This announcement has immediately generated widespread speculation regarding the future trajectory of the DCU, particularly concerning the production and release of major upcoming titles like the next Superman film.

Gunn and Safran had served as co-CEOs since 2022, during which time they were responsible for restructuring the studio and outlining the long-term vision for the shared cinematic universe. Their decision to exit the CEO positions while retaining creative control represents a strategic shift in how the studio will be managed moving forward. The dual role of executive oversight and creative leadership that they held for the past four years will now be divided. New executives will step in to handle business operations while Gunn and Safran focus on storytelling and film production.

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Following the announcement, numerous reports circulated suggesting that Skydance Media, the studio currently overseeing DC Studios, was making sweeping changes to the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn explicitly refuted these claims through a statement on Threads. He clarified that no executives from Skydance had even viewed the movie, emphasizing that only Peter Safran and a small, trusted group of friends and family have seen the final cut.

Gunn stated directly that any narrative suggesting Skydance is altering the film is entirely false and based on misinformation. The summer blockbuster, which features David Corenswet reprising his role as Krypton's last son, finished principal photography earlier this fall. Nicholas Hoult is also returning as the villainous Lex Luthor in the film, which remains a central pillar of the current DC Universe planning.

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The release schedule for Man of Tomorrow remains firmly set for July 9, 2027. Produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn, the movie is categorized as an action sci-fi superhero film and serves as a key entry in the broader Superman franchise. The official synopsis and genre details remain unchanged, and Gunn's clarification aims to reassure fans that the creative integrity of the project is intact despite the corporate changes.

With the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount merger forming the new Skydance regime, the studio faces a new chapter where executive strategy may diverge from the original creative plans. It will be up to Jeremy Latcham, who will take over as DC Studios' new CEO starting on December 1, to decide if the DCU gets to continue or if it will be rebooted. Questions remain about how the broader slate of films and series will be approved and managed under this new leadership structure.

The departure of the co-CEOs has introduced a period of uncertainty for stakeholders and fans alike. While Gunn and Safran will continue to provide creative input, other feature films that have been announced in the slate are currently unknown regarding whether they will come to fruition. The DCU, which has been fleshed out over the last two years under their leadership, now faces a critical juncture as Jeremy Latcham prepares to assume his duties on December 1.