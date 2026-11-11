DC Studios: James Gunn and Peter Safran Out as Co-CEOs

James Gunn and Peter Safran are leaving DC Studios as co-CEOs, with Jeremy Latcham set to become creative head ahead of Man of Tomorrow.

DC Studios is under new leadership after news broke on Monday that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as its co-CEOs. Former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham is in line to take over as the studio's new creative head, a change that signals a different creative direction for the DC Universe. The shift comes while Gunn is still working in the post-production phase of Man of Tomorrow, his first Superman sequel.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release in theaters on July 9, 2027. The film is also the second chapter in the DCU storyline that began with David Corenswet returning as Superman, a role he has now played for the third time during his DCU tenure. For fans who followed the studio closely, the leadership change arrived at a moment when the studio's biggest upcoming film was still in the middle of production.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down from DC Studios Leadership

Leadership Shift Reshapes DC Studios Creative Direction

James Gunn and Peter Safran have left their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and Jeremy Latcham is positioned to become the studio's creative head. Latcham comes to DC Studios from Marvel Studios, where he worked as a producer before this appointment was announced.

The change in leadership matters because Gunn and Safran were the executives who set the studio's creative course after taking charge. Their departure means the decisions about future DC projects will now rest with a new creative leader, which is why fans see the move as a notable turn for the franchise.

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Gunn remains involved in Man of Tomorrow while the leadership transition unfolds. That combination of an unfinished flagship film and a new creative head is the central reason the announcement has drawn so much attention from fans and industry observers.

Henry Cavill and the Superman Recasting Question

David Corenswet replaced Henry Cavill in the role of Clark Kent, and Cavill's last appearance as the character came in the 2022 Dwayne Johnson-led film Black Adam. Many fans believed after the Black Adam ending that Cavill would return as Superman in at least one more project.

Instead, when Gunn and Safran took over the studio, one of their first announcements was that a new actor would take on the Superman role. That decision ended the expectation that Cavill would continue the character, even though his fan base still hopes to see him return to the DCU.

Cavill has stayed busy in recent years with films including Enola Holmes 3 and In The Grey. In a recent interview with Inverse, he was asked whether he could come back to play Superman now that the DCU is under new leadership, and his response has drawn attention from fans weighing the studio's new direction.

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Man of Tomorrow Cast and Scheduled Release

Man of Tomorrow is set for theaters on July 9, 2027, and its cast includes David Corenswet as Superman. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl, with Adria Arjona also part of the cast.

Gunn is still in post-production on the film, which means the leadership change arrives while the movie's final edits are underway. Fans will be watching whether the new creative direction at DC Studios influences how the film is completed and marketed before its July 9, 2027 release date.