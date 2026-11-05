DC Studios Appoints John Joseph Galluppi To Direct New John Constantine Movie

DC Studios announces that Director John Joseph Galluppi will helm a new Hellblazer film. This marks the first major creative appointment for the upcoming supernatural project, shifting focus from past attempts.

DC Studios has officially appointed director John Joseph Galluppi to helm a new film centered on the iconic character John Constantine, also known as Hellblazer. This hiring represents the first major creative appointment for the project, signaling a definitive new direction for the franchise that is entirely separate from previous iterations. The announcement confirms that the studio is moving forward with a distinct vision that diverges significantly from the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 Keanu Reeves film. This development marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to bring the gritty, supernatural detective to the modern cinematic landscape in a fresh and reimagined manner.

The project remains in its very early development stages with no other major cast or crew attachments announced at this time. John Joseph Galluppi brings a proven track record of atmospheric storytelling and visceral tension to the role, having previously directed the critically acclaimed independent film The Last Stop in Yuma County. That film premiered to high praise at the Fantastic Fest festival, establishing Galluppi as a filmmaker capable of handling complex horror elements with nuance. Additionally, Galluppi is scheduled to write the screenplay for the upcoming film Evil Dead Wrath, demonstrating his versatility in the horror and supernatural genres which are crucial for a Constantine adaptation.

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Industry heavyweights have already taken notice of his work, with legendary director Sam Raimi publicly praising his ability to balance simmering tension with explosive violence. This specific blend of styles aligns perfectly with the dark and mysterious tone required for a Hellblazer adaptation, promising a gritty experience that distinguishes the character from traditional superheroes. The focus now shifts to how Galluppi interprets the complex mythology of Constantine, with his previous work suggesting a strong commitment to atmospheric horror and character-driven drama. This approach may appeal to both long-time comic book readers and general audiences seeking a supernatural thriller.

The character of Constantine first appeared in The Saga of the Swamp Thing issue number thirty-seven in 1985, created by writer Alan Moore alongside artists Steve Bissette and John Totleben. The original depiction established him as a working-class British detective who specializes in magic, the occult, and various forms of con artistry. This foundation distinguishes the character from traditional heroes, grounding him in a grittier, more realistic version of the supernatural world that has captivated fans for decades. Pop culture fans have seen this character portrayed by several notable actors over the last two decades, with Keanu Reeves starring in the 2005 Warner Bros film and Matt Ryan taking the role in a 2014 NBC television series.

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For years, audiences have awaited a direct sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves, but the hiring of John Joseph Galluppi indicates a pivot away from those previously stalled efforts. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, has discussed the potential for a follow-up on multiple occasions, revealing that he has had ongoing conversations with Keanu Reeves about returning to the role. However, Gunn admitted he had not yet read any material for the project, despite Reeves claiming that a new script draft existed. This lack of progression ultimately led DC Studios to opt for a fresh start with a new director rather than continuing with the Lawrence and Goldsman team previously attached to the sequel.

Director Francis Lawrence and writer Akiva Goldsman had planned to present the sequel to DC Studios as an Elseworlds title, a classification that would allow the story to exist independently from the main DC Universe continuity. Lawrence cited internal regime changes at Warner Bros and DC Studios as primary reasons for the project's delays, which had persisted for several years. Reports indicate that the creative team received approval from DC Studios to write a script earlier in the year, but the momentum had stalled significantly. Reeves stated that the sequel would take place in the same world as the original film, teasing that the character would be tortured even more in the follow-up narrative.

These details from the stalled sequel efforts suggest that a high level of physical and psychological stakes would be central to the story, but the new appointment of Galluppi means this specific direction may not be realized. The new film will likely explore the character's origins or introduce a new chapter in his career, ensuring that the Hellblazer franchise remains active while a new creative voice is established. This move ensures that the franchise stays relevant in the current cinematic era, even if it means abandoning the continuity plans that fans had grown attached to for over a decade. The focus is now squarely on establishing a new tone that honors the source material while offering something novel to contemporary audiences.

No other attachments have been announced for the project yet, as the studio is likely in the process of finalizing script treatments and discussing casting options. Fans will need to wait for further updates before any production timelines or release dates are set, as the project is still in its infancy. The hiring of John Joseph Galluppi indicates a decisive break from the past, confirming that DC Studios is prioritizing a new vision over revisiting old concepts. This development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring the gritty, supernatural detective to the modern cinematic landscape, promising a fresh take on a beloved character. The studio is likely in the process of finalizing script treatments and discussing casting options, with fans eagerly awaiting the next update on this highly anticipated reboot.