DC Studios Future Uncertain as DCU Franchise Faces Shakeup

Paramount's Warner Bros. acquisition and rebrand have left the DCU uncertain, with 2027's film possibly the universe's last. Earlier DC franchises also ended despite planned sequels.

DC Studios is facing a major shakeup after Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. and the company's rebranding as Skydance. Jeremy Latcham has been named the new chief creative officer of DC Studios, and the future of the DC Universe, known as the DCU, now looks uncertain. Under the previous plans led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the franchise had extensive plans for the coming years.

With the franchise's fate unclear, 2027's film may end up being the last release in the DCU. Fans would have been disappointed to miss the planned sequels. However, the DC movie world has a long history of changing direction after sequels were already in development.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Change Puts Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Future in Doubt

DCU Plans Face Uncertainty Under New Studio Leadership

The DCU's planned slate is now in doubt because of the ownership change and the new creative leadership at DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham's appointment as chief creative officer marks a new chapter for the studio after the Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros.

Gunn and Safran had built out a broad roadmap for the DCU, including several sequels. The source material indicates that the 2027 film could be the universe's final entry if the franchise's fate does not change, which would leave the planned follow-up stories unrealized.

Advertisement

Earlier DC Franchises Also Changed Course Despite Sequels

Several earlier DC movie franchises were cut short even after sequels had been planned. This pattern shows that canceled follow-ups are not a new problem for Warner Bros. and its DC films.

One Superman film starring Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent and Margot Kidder as Lois Lane is widely cited as one of the worst superhero movies of all time. It made only $36.7 million against a $17 million budget, a sharp drop from its predecessors. Poor box office returns and the closure of Cannon Films ended the franchise, although the story was meant to continue.

The planned follow-up would have had Superman trapped in the shrunken and bottled city of Krypton, with Brainiac as the villain. Tim Burton was set to direct a stranger and more darkly comedic film with unique production design. The idea proved highly divisive among fans, and Warner Bros. encouraged Burton to part ways with the project. The studio then turned to Joel Schumacher, who was expected to deliver a more family-friendly film.

Black Adam and The Flash Show Costly Box Office Setbacks

Black Adam and The Flash both produced significant box office losses for Warner Bros. despite major expectations. Black Adam was meant to change the power structure of the DC Universe, but its results fell short of what the studio needed.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson starred as Black Adam, and the film featured the long-awaited return of Henry Cavill as Superman. It made $393.5 million against a $260 million budget, which meant it did not become the saving grace Warner Bros. needed. Plans for future crossovers with Shazam and Superman never came to fruition, and Johnson's Black Adam has not been seen since that film.

The Flash was also designed to reshape the DC brand after years in development. The film was announced as the first release after the DCEU was rebooted as the DCU. It made $271.4 million against a budget of $220 million, and critics and fans tore it apart. All plans for the future of Ezra Miller's Flash were cancelled, and the DCU became fully separated from the DCEU.