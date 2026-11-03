DC Studios Confirms Mason Thames as Nightwing in Dynamic Duo

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran officially confirms Mason Thames voices Dick Grayson in the animated film Dynamic Duo, signaling a passionate casting strategy for the future DCU Batman.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has officially confirmed that actor Mason Thames will voice the character Dick Grayson in the upcoming animated feature Dynamic Duo. This announcement clarifies previous reports regarding the casting of DC Comics' first Robin for the project, which is scheduled to release on September 22, 2028. The confirmation comes as the studio continues to build its live-action universe, known as the DCU, under the leadership of James Gunn and Safran.

Mason Thames Officially Cast as Dick Grayson

The casting news was revealed during an interview with Collider promoting the DCU's final movie of 2026, the R-rated villain film Clayface. Safran stated that Thames delivered an exceptional audition and expressed genuine enthusiasm for the role. The executive highlighted that Thames approached the process with the passion of a long-time fan rather than a mere recruit. This alignment of talent and dedication is a core philosophy for the new studio leadership.

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Thames previously gained significant attention for his lead role in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. His performance in that film, along with appearances in Black Phone 2 and Regretting You, contributed to three movies debuting at number one at the domestic box office in 2025. These commercial successes demonstrate his strong market appeal and screen presence. The studio views his track record as a positive indicator for the long-term DCU franchise.

Dynamic Duo Plot and Character Details

The animated movie Dynamic Duo focuses on the dynamic between two of DC's most iconic Robins. Reports indicate that Thames will play Dick Grayson alongside Logan Kim, who is set to voice Jason Todd. The film is directed by Arthur Mintz with a screenplay by Matthew Aldrich, Michael Weber, and Scott Neustadter. The project is listed under the genres of Animation, Action, Adventure, Crime, and Superhero.

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James Gunn, Lynn Harris, Matt Reeves, Peter Safran, Steve Pegram, and Theresa Andersson are serving as producers on the animated feature. While the film is part of the broader DC animated universe, its relationship to the live-action DCU remains a topic of discussion. The studio has not ruled out the possibility that Thames could appear as Nightwing in a live-action capacity within the main shared universe.

Implications for the DCU Batman Casting

This casting decision offers a blueprint for how DC Studios approaches the role of Batman. Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight will not cross over into the DCU. Instead, a new actor will be cast for the movie Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The film centers on Bruce Wayne reconnecting with his biological son, Damian Wayne, who is one of DC Comics' Robins.

James Gunn has confirmed that other members of the Bat-Family will appear in the DCU Batman movie. Dick Grayson, known as Nightwing after his solo adventures, is a major contender for a role in the live-action film. The studio appears to be prioritizing actors who have a deep, personal connection to the material. This strategy mirrors the selection of David Corenswet as Superman, who had expressed a dream of playing Clark Kent years before the DCU existed.

Future Projects and Franchise Strategy

The DCU Chapter One slate unveiled in 2023 includes various projects that build toward a cohesive narrative. Adria Arjona is heavily rumored to play Wonder Woman in the Superman movie sequel Man of Tomorrow. This suggests that actors may be cast in specific roles before their major standalone movies are released. The studio aims to create a universe that closely mirrors the comic book lore.

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Fans are hopeful that the next Batman casting will follow the same pattern of passion and talent. The role requires a long-term commitment to what is shaping up to be the closest live-action DC franchise to the comics. Selecting an actor who is both charismatic and obsessed with the character is seen as essential for success. The confirmation of Thames in Dynamic Duo raises expectations for the definitive Bruce Wayne casting to come.