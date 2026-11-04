DC Studios Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest Release Date and Details

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announce the digital release of Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest on December 15. Details on cast, crew, and runtime provided.

DC Studios has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel, Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest, is set to arrive on digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, which revealed that the film will become available for purchase and streaming on Tuesday, December 15. This release marks the second chapter in the Batman: Knightfall trilogy, continuing the narrative arc that began with the first installment.

Official Release Date Announced

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment served as the primary announcer for this significant milestone in the Batman animated franchise timeline. The studio confirmed that the December 15 date applies specifically to digital distribution and high-fidelity 4K Ultra HD formats. This strategic rollout ensures that fans can experience the animated action in the highest possible visual quality available on home media.

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The official confirmation from the studio highlights the momentum behind the Knightfall saga. By setting a precise Tuesday release date, the distributor is targeting consumers who are planning their end-of-year entertainment purchases. The focus on digital and 4K Ultra HD suggests a premium positioning for this sequel, distinguishing it from standard definition releases.

Production Team and Creative Direction

The creative backbone of Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest is led by director Jeff Wamester. Wamester brings a specific visionary approach to the animation style and pacing of the film, ensuring it aligns with the tone established in the previous chapter. His direction is crucial for maintaining continuity in the story progression between Part 1 and Part 2.

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Jeremy Adams serves as the primary writer for this installment, crafting the screenplay that drives the narrative forward. Adams works closely with executive producers Michael Uslan and Sam Register to oversee the overall production quality. Their combined expertise ensures that the adaptation remains faithful to the source material while delivering a fresh cinematic experience for modern audiences.

Additional production leadership includes producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. These producers manage the logistical and creative aspects of the film, working alongside the director to bring the vision to life. The team structure highlights a collaborative effort typical of high-profile DC Studios animated projects, ensuring every element from script to screen meets industry standards.

Cast, Runtime, and Genre Details

The Batman franchise continues to attract top-tier talent for its voice cast roles. While specific character assignments are detailed within the production notes, the ensemble delivers the performances that define the characters. The film falls squarely within the animation, action, adventure, science fiction, crime, and drama genres, offering a multi-layered viewing experience.

Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest has a runtime of 79 minutes. This duration provides ample time to develop the plot without overstaying its welcome, allowing for a tight and engaging narrative structure. The pacing is designed to keep viewers invested from the opening scene to the final credits.

The film is part of the broader Batman franchise, which has a long and storied history in both comic books and animated media. This installment contributes to the larger Knightfall storyline, exploring complex themes and character developments that resonate with long-time fans. The genre blend ensures appeal across a diverse audience demographic.

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Market Impact and Consumer Availability

The release of Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest on December 15 positions the film as a key holiday season title. Consumers looking for high-quality animated content will find this release particularly relevant during the peak gift-giving period. The availability on 4K Ultra HD caters to enthusiasts with home theater setups who demand superior visual fidelity.

DC Studios continues to leverage its intellectual property to generate significant interest in the animation market. The success of the first part in the trilogy has built a strong foundation for this sequel. The digital release strategy maximizes accessibility, allowing global audiences to engage with the story simultaneously.

As the December 15 launch date approaches, anticipation continues to grow among fans of the Batman universe. The combination of a trusted production team, a compelling narrative, and high-quality distribution formats makes this a notable event in the animation calendar. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is expected to promote the release heavily to drive digital sales.

The Knightfall trilogy represents a significant undertaking for DC Studios, aiming to redefine the animated portrayal of the Caped Crusader. With Part 2 set for digital arrival, the next step for audiences is to secure their copies for the December 15 launch. The detailed production credits and official release date provide concrete information for collectors and viewers alike.