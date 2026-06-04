DC's Untapped Potential: Characters Deserving of More Spotlight

DC Comics houses a vast universe of unique characters, many of whom deserve more attention. This article explores the potential and underutilization of characters like Aztek, Richard Dragon, Duela Dent, Gotham Girl, and Naomi.

DC Comics, home to an expansive universe filled with diverse characters, boasts a rich tapestry of heroes and villains beyond its marquee names like Batman and Superman.

While many serve as supporting cast, several deserve more limelight, possessing immense potential to become major figures. One such character is Aztek, a unique hero inspired by pre-Hispanic cultures, created by the secret Q Society as Quetzalcoatl's champion. Aztek's journey, from battling Tezcatlipoca to joining the Justice League, was cut short by his sacrifice to stop Mageddon. Despite his potential, DC hasn't explored his role as Quetzalcoatl's champion further, and his successor, Nayeli Constant, remains underutilized.

Martial artist Richard Dragon, who trained heroes like Barbara Gordon and Huntress, also had vast untapped potential. Post-Crisis, he became a prominent figure, but his death at the hands of Ricardo Diaz in The New 52, and the subsequent lack of development of the new 'Richard Dragon,' leaves much to be desired.

Duela Dent, the Joker's Daughter, has had a tumultuous history, from attempting to join the Teen Titans to her dark turn as a schizophrenic and brief stint with the Suicide Squad. Despite her intriguing backstory, DC has largely left her on the sidelines. Gotham Girl, created by Tom King, was initially a significant character, working with Bane and Batman.

However, after her story arc concluded, she has been largely forgotten, despite her unique origin and potential for further development. Naomi, created by Brian Michael Bendis, debuted in 2019 with immense potential. Born in a reality where 29 people gained godlike powers, leading to a civil war, Naomi's unique origin and the buzz surrounding her character hint at a bright future.

However, DC's handling of these characters leaves fans wondering what could have been





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DC Comics Aztek Richard Dragon Duela Dent Gotham Girl Naomi

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