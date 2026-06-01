DC's Supergirl Movie: A Trauma-Rooted Origin Unlike Superman

Milly Alcock discusses her take on Supergirl, a survivor of trauma, in the upcoming 2026 DCU film. Director Craig Gillespie shares his vision for the character, promising a flawed, complex heroine. The movie, set to release on June 26, 2026, will explore Kara Zor-El's journey distinct from Superman's.

The DC Universe's Supergirl film, set to release in 2026, promises a distinct narrative from the upcoming Superman movie, as revealed in a recent Empire interview with Milly Alcock , who plays the titular character.

Unlike David Corenswet's Superman, Kara Zor-El's story is deeply rooted in trauma, making her a 'beautifully flawed and resilient' heroine, according to Alcock. Director Craig Gillespie echoed this, praising the script's focus on character and trauma, comparing it to the first Iron Man film.

'She's got a lot of trauma, a lot of demons; she's unapologetic,' Gillespie said, promising a 'punky and edgy' character who doesn't shy away from her rough edges. Alcock's Supergirl first appeared in Gunn's 2025 DCU Chapter 1: 'Gods and Monsters,' where she witnessed Krypton's destruction, setting up her 2026 solo film. While Clark Kent deals with revelations about his family, Kara grapples with the loss of her entire planet and people, shaping her into a survivor of immense trauma.

Fans can expect to see more of Alcock's Supergirl, as she is already working on her next DCU appearance in 'Man of Tomorrow,' set to release in 2027, which will also feature David Corenswet's Superman. The Supergirl movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 26, 2026





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