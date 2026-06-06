DC's 'Paradise Lost' Wonder Woman Prequel Moves Forward with Writers

Paradise Lost, the DCU's Wonder Woman prequel series, has reached a major milestone with the hiring of Kira Snyder and a Bridgerton writer. Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman solo film remains in development as a high priority for DC Studios.

Nearly three years after James Gunn and Peter Safran first unveiled the DCU slate, the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost is finally making tangible progress.

The project, originally announced as part of the first wave of DC Studios' new cinematic universe, has been shrouded in mystery, with only occasional updates from Gunn himself. In April 2025, Gunn revealed on social media that the show was in extreme development, a phrase that suggested the project was moving beyond the conceptual phase. Prior to that, the biggest news had been rumors of cancellation, which Gunn quickly debunked.

Now, a listing on the Writers Guild of America website confirms that Kira Snyder, a writer known for her work on The Handmaid's Tale, The 100, and the superhero series Alphas, has been hired to oversee the series. She is joined by a writer and executive producer from Bridgerton, indicating that the show is assembling a team with experience in both high-concept genre storytelling and character-driven drama.

Snyder's involvement is particularly notable given her background in female-focused narratives with large ensembles, a perfect fit for a series centered on the Amazonian society of Themyscira. According to Gunn's initial description, Paradise Lost will tell the story of Paradise Island, commonly known as Themyscira, the birthplace of Wonder Woman. He has positioned the series as the DCU's answer to Game of Thrones, promising a complex political drama set long before the birth of Diana.

The show will explore the machinations of the Amazonian race, their isolationist culture, and the power struggles that define their society. This prequel approach allows the DCU to build out the mythology of Wonder Woman without immediately recasting the titular hero.

Meanwhile, the broader plans for Wonder Woman remain a high priority for DC Studios. In June 2025, Gunn clarified that while Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman are all incredibly important, only two of those characters are in a place he feels great about, with the other two still being developed. He also confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie is being written right now, though he did not specify the writer.

Previously, Ana Nogueira was widely reported to be working on the script, but she has not confirmed her involvement. No director, release date, or casting has been announced for the solo film, leaving fans to speculate about who will portray Diana in the new DCU. Despite the slow pace, the progress on Paradise Lost is a positive sign for the DCU's long-term strategy.

The show is expected to be a cornerstone of Chapter One, Gods and Monsters, alongside projects like Superman: Legacy and The Batman sequel. By focusing on the Amazonian backstory, the series can introduce audiences to the rich history of Themyscira while setting the stage for Wonder Woman's eventual arrival.

However, the comparison to Game of Thrones is a double-edged sword; many shows have tried to capture that epic fantasy drama and failed. Still, with Snyder's pedigree and the backing of Gunn and Safran, Paradise Lost has the potential to be a standout. As for the Wonder Woman movie, the lack of updates is frustrating, but Gunn's comments suggest it remains a key priority.

With a script in progress and a high priority classification within DC Studios, it's likely only a matter of time before casting and production details emerge. For now, fans can take comfort in knowing that both the prequel series and the solo film are moving forward, albeit quietly. The DCU is slowly but surely building its foundation, and Wonder Woman will undoubtedly be a vital part of its future





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