Batman is forced to team up with his classic rogues in the wake of a highly controversial decision to save the Joker's life, as Hush 2 Part One escalates the chaos in Gotham City.

For decades, Batman has relied on several allies that make up his Bat-Family . Whether it's Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood , Robin, or any of the other countless heroes who've joined his crusade in Gotham, the Bat-Family has always been Bruce Wayne's greatest strength (even if Batman himself doesn't always see it that way).

It's that longstanding idea that makes Part One of DC's new Hush 2 storyline so fascinating. Tommy Elliot's Hush is at it again, manipulating events in Gotham on a grand scale to torment Batman like never before. The inciting incident? Hush fatally wounds the Joker, thereby forcing Batman to make the active decision to either save the Clown Prince's life or let him die.

Feeling as though he had no choice but to save his greatest enemy's life, the consequences are staggering. In one of the wildest twists Gotham has seen in years, Batman is not only fighting his family in the wake of this hugely controversial decision (which is what Hush wants), but he's now working alongside an impressive lineup of his classic rogues (just as Hush intended).

By the end of Batman #163 and the final chapter of Hush 2 Part One, it's clear that the current crisis in Gotham is only going to get much worse. DC's New Hush 2 Storyline Forces Batman To Team-Up With His Rogues Gallery Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's Hush 2 has steadily been escalating this massive chess match, with Gotham City serving as the board and Tommy Elliot moving all the pieces.

Every move has been carefully orchestrated, who continues to manipulate both Batman's allies and enemies all at the same time. As such, the chaos has officially reached new heights in Batman #163, with The Dark Knight finding himself standing alongside several of his enemies, including Bane, Clayface, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Penguin, Mister Freeze, Scarecrow, and even the Joker himself.

Each of them claims that they've been betrayed and/or manipulated by Hush in some way, hence their new alliance with each other and with Batman (if only to use The Dark Knight as bait to draw Hush out). It's an alliance of necessity, one that Batman very much despises, especially with him being at odds with his typical family of allies. Rubbing salt in the wound, Joker refers to the shocking new team-up as the All-New, All-Different Bat-Family.

Clearly, Gotham's typical dynamics have been fully flipped thanks to Hush and Batman's inability to let his greatest foe die. Why Batman's Actual Bat-Family Has Turned On The Dark Knight It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Batman's family has turned on him and is trying to bring him in following Batman's decision to save the Joker's life.

After all, it's not as if Batman himself would have been at fault had he let Joker bleed out, though Hush was counting on the fact that Batman would feel compelled to save Joker if he could. While Bruce sees it as remaining true to his principles, many of his allies view the choice as unforgivable. Take Jason Todd's Red Hood, who was killed by the Joker before he was resurrected.

From his view, Batman has seemingly chosen his moral code and the Joker over those he cares about and have suffered at the Joker's hand. It's why Hush 2 Part One has seen Jason working with Elliot against Batman in his anger (Jason's always been resentful that Batman never avenged his death).

The current crisis in Gotham has reached new heights, with the Dark Knight finding himself at odds with his typical family of allies, and even teaming up with his classic rogues in an alliance of necessity. Gotham's typical dynamics have been fully flipped thanks to Hush and Batman's inability to let his greatest foe die, and it remains to be seen how this will all play out in the coming chapters of the Hush 2 storyline





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Batman Hush 2 Jeph Loeb Jim Lee Tommy Elliot Gotham City Bat-Family Rogues Gallery Bane Clayface Killer Croc Poison Ivy Penguin Mister Freeze Scarecrow Joker Red Hood Jason Todd

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