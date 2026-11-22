Clayhouse faces modest box office results amid leadership changes at DC Studios. David Corenswet and Peter Safran depart as the film prepares for PVOD release following Supergirl's underperformance.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are departing their roles after four years, just as the company releases its latest film Clayhouse. The movie, which stars David Corenswet and serves as the final project under the leadership of Gunn and Safran, is entering a new phase in its theatrical run. This leadership shift occurs as the film shows signs of slowing momentum at the box office, with screenings being pulled from theaters.

The Final Chapter of Gunn and Safran

The departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran marks the end of an era for the DC Universe franchise they helped build. Clayhouse is the third theatrical release of the new DC Universe, following the reboot of Superman directed by Gunn and the summer release of Supergirl. Superman grossed nearly $620 million worldwide against a budget of $225 million, while Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie, grossed $126 million against a budget of $180 million.

Also read DC Universe Actors React to James Gunn and Peter Safran's Departure from DC Studios

Box Office Performance and Theatrical Runs

Clayhouse, produced on a budget of around $40 million, has delivered modest performance results nearly a month into its release. The film is about to surpass Supergirl globally, but it has lost a significant number of theaters over the last couple of weeks. This reduction in screenings comes as the movie prepares to land on the PVOD market, signaling the end of its traditional theatrical window. The movie is the last film of the Gunn and Safran tenure, which began with the integration of standalone projects into the cohesive DC Universe franchise.

Financial Context and Future Projects

The financial trajectory of DC Studios films highlights the challenges and successes of the new regime. Superman was deemed successful enough for a follow-up to be greenlit, with Man of Tomorrow scheduled for release in 2027. In contrast, the underperformance of Supergirl raised questions about the viability of spin-off features. Clayhouse, with its lower budget and iconic Batman villain premise, aims to stabilize the franchise's financial footing as it navigates the transition of leadership and market expectations.

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Market Transition and Strategic Shifts

As Clayhouse moves toward its PVOD release, DC Studios faces the task of stabilizing its market position under new leadership. The departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran leaves a significant void in the creative direction of the franchise. The film's performance will serve as a key indicator of audience reception to the new DC Universe model. With Man of Tomorrow set for 2027, the studio must ensure that the transition does not disrupt the momentum built by previous releases. The focus will shift to maintaining viewer engagement and financial stability in a competitive market.

Legacy and Continued Franchise Development

The legacy of James Gunn and Peter Safran is now intertwined with the performance of Clayhouse and the broader DC Universe. Their four-year tenure has seen the integration of standalone origins into a unified franchise, culminating in the recent releases of Superman, Supergirl, and Clayhouse. The departure of these leaders marks a pivotal moment for the studio, as they prepare to navigate the next phase of the DC Universe. The success or failure of Clayhouse in its PVOD debut will influence future decisions and strategic directions for the franchise.