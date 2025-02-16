DC's Clayface Horror Movie Echoes Oscar-Buzzing Body Horror

DC Studios' upcoming horror film, starring Clayface, draws comparisons to the acclaimed body horror 'The Raw'. The film, slated for release in 2026, follows a B-movie actor who transforms into a shapeshifting being after injecting himself with a mysterious substance.

DC Studios' upcoming horror film, a $40 million project centered around the shape-shifting Batman villain Clayface , bears striking resemblances to a critically acclaimed body horror film currently generating Oscar buzz. The movie, set to hit theaters on September 11, 2026, will follow a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to stay relevant, only to discover he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.

This premise parallels themes explored in Coralie Fargeat's 'The Raw' (2017). \While the DC project, scripted by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, is officially greenlit, Flanagan himself is unavailable to direct due to commitments to another project. This has led to industry speculation regarding his replacement. James Watkins is reportedly in consideration, while previous rumors about Jeff Wadlow's involvement have been dismissed. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has positioned the film as a horror movie in the vein of David Cronenberg's classic body horror flicks. The modest $40 million budget suggests a more intimate, psychological approach to the material, aligning with Flanagan's reputation for character-driven horror. Production locations are still under consideration, with Vancouver, Toronto, New Jersey, and Atlanta all in the mix. \The parallel development of these similarly-themed projects highlights an interesting trend in contemporary horror, where superhero narratives are increasingly borrowing from art house sensibilities. While the DC film appears to be leaning into the character's comic book history as well, with the Basil Karlo iteration of Clayface originally being a B-list actor who, in the DC Rebirth continuity, uses a chemical to restore his appearance after a car accident — but overdoses and it turns him into Clayface. This creative challenge comes at a crucial time for DC Studios as the company continues to reshape its cinematic universe. The character's recent appearance in James Gunn's animated 'Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham' indicates DC's commitment to exploring darker, more mature themes within its superhero properties. The hiring of Flanagan to pen the screenplay indicates DC's commitment to crafting a serious horror film rather than a traditional superhero movie. Flanagan's track record with psychological horror in projects like 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Midnight Mass' demonstrates his ability to explore deeper themes of trauma and identity through genre storytelling. Whether this approach will be enough to differentiate Clayface from other comic book adaptations remains to be seen.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CLAYFACE DC STUDIOS HORROR MOVIE BODY HORROR MIKE FLANAGAN DAVID CRONENBERG SUPERHERO HORROR COMIC BOOK ADAPTATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DC’s Clayface Movie Story Details Sound Similar to Oscar Nominated Horror FilmComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

DC Studios Seeks Horror Director for Clayface FilmDC Studios is moving forward with its first horror film, focusing on the Batman villain Clayface. While Mike Flanagan initially pitched the concept and was set to write the screenplay, scheduling conflicts prevent him from directing. DC Studios is now considering two prominent horror directors, Thaddeus Wadlow and Thaddeus Watkins, to helm the project.

Read more »

DC’s Clayface Movie Zeroes in on a Director (But the Best Choice Is Already Clear)DC Studios is on the lookout for the director of Clayface, a DCU movie penned by horror legend Mike Flanagan.

Read more »

Clayface Movie: New Director Rumors and Release DateClayface is getting a movie! While details are scarce, a release date of September 11, 2026, has been set, and rumors suggest Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins are in the running to direct. Casting has reportedly begun, fueled by Mike Flanagan's script and the studio's desire for a horror-centric approach.

Read more »

DC Studios Seeks Director for 'Clayface' Horror-ThrillerDC Studios is on the hunt for a director to helm their upcoming horror-thriller film, 'Clayface'. The latest buzz reveals that Jeff Wadlow is no longer involved, while James Watkins is in talks. The film will draw inspiration from Clayface's comic book origins, exploring the story of a B-movie actor who transforms into a living piece of clay after injecting himself with a substance to stay relevant. Mike Flanagan is penning the script, and the film will be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new shared DC universe.

Read more »

DC Studios Begins Hearing Director Pitches for Clayface Horror-ThrillerDC Studios has officially kicked off its search for a director for its upcoming horror-thriller film featuring Clayface. Deadline reports that the studio is currently considering several potential candidates, including Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins. Casting is expected to begin once a director is chosen, and rumors suggest that the search for the perfect actor to portray Clayface is already underway.

Read more »