DC's Absolute Universe Welcomes Absolute Batgirl

DC Comics is set to introduce Absolute Batgirl in the Absolute Universe, with a debut in issue #24. The character, revealed at HeroesCon, sports a unique design and carries a modified shotgun. Her backstory is tied to the events of the series, including Batman's actions and the death of her father at the hands of Scarecrow.

DC Comics is expanding its Absolute Universe with the addition of a new character: Absolute Batgirl , set to debut in issue #24. The character was revealed at HeroesCon, where Scott Snyder showcased her design.

Absolute Batgirl, now known as The Bat, dons a Batman-like mask and armor, with a distinctive yellow symbol. She wears tactical gear and her father's trench coat, carrying a modified shotgun. Unlike previous iterations, this Batgirl is more akin to an MMA fighter and wears Kevlar under her coat. The character's backstory is deeply rooted in the events of the series.

Barbara, a supportive officer, let Batman go when she found him at a low point, keeping his cowl. She later assisted him against Poison Ivy but was shocked by his methods. Recently, Scarecrow manipulated James Gordon, leading to his death. Batman was blamed, but Barbara, knowing he's innocent, takes up the mantle of The Bat to find Scarecrow and avenge her father.

The shotgun she uses is a non-lethal Batarang shotgun, once modified by Batman





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