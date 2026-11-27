Scott Snyder reimagines DC villains as nightmarish horrors. The Absolute Universe transforms classic foes like Joker and Bane into terrifying threats in 2024-2026 releases.

Scott Snyder has completely rewritten the nature of evil in DC Comics by transforming beloved villains into grotesque, body-horror nightmares. The Absolute Universe series removes traditional heroic advantages to make antagonists infinitely scarier than their original comic counterparts. This dark reimagining features iconic characters like the Joker, Bane, and Brainiac as terrifying forces that overshadow their classic versions.

The Absolute Brainiac and Victor Fries Jr.

Brainiac acts as a dark architect stripping heroes of their strengths while making villains more pronounced. This version is scarier than any Brainiac the Man of Steel has ever faced in previous comics. Victor Fries Jr. serves as a horrifying counterpart to Mr. Freeze as the son of scientists who froze him as a child. His body mutated with icy blue skin and dark veins while he hunched in an unnatural way. He runs V-Core turning unwitting volunteers into ice zombies who obey his commands. Victor keeps his own frozen parents in stasis while searching for a cure that never comes. He also works directly for the Joker rejecting any sympathy from the main Batman comics.

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Clayface and Bane Become Monstrous Threats

Clayshed transformed from a B-list actor into an Ark M experiment created by the Joker. Basil Karlo shifts between liquid mud and hardened clay with puddles following him like shadows. Anyone stepping in the mud delivers their template allowing him to become them instantly. He changed form to look like Batman and killed Tim Drake to frame the hero as a murderer. Bane stands about nine feet tall without Venom and can swell to the size of a small building. Absolute Bane kills his own revolutionary father to accept the offer to work for the Joker. Venom gives him precise control over his muscle cells allowing him to expand his brain for strategy.

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Scarecrow and Joker Lead the Horror Charge

Dr. Jonathan Crane stands as one of Ark M's most terrifying doctors in this new universe. A flock of crows always follows him while his eyes and mouth remain stitched shut. He carries a cigarette that may deliver his fear toxin to kill Jim Gordon and Joe Chill. Batman watches these killings unfold while the Scarecrow proves his lethal capability. The Joker operates as a wealthy normal-looking man with slicked-back hair who kills people who joke around him. He debuted in Batman #1 in 1940 but has never been this terrifying until now.

Jack Grimm and Future Releases

The Jack Grimm I-V family line represents one man posing as several generations since 1888. He used laughing gas to drug crowds and rob them while hunting people on a private island. Grimm drains the blood of orphans in his charities to stay young while funding several villains. He stands about 15 feet tall with green horns and long claws in his monster form. Readers first hear his laugh in issue #15 which reveals his true monstrous nature. Batman never stood a chance when they finally fought in this terrifying confrontation.