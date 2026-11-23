DC Comics announces the Absolute Justice crossover event arriving April 7, 2027. This self-contained five-issue miniseries features Martian Manhunter uniting the Absolute Universe heroes against a villainous Justice League.

DC Comics officially announced the highly anticipated Absolute Justice crossover event during its Absolute Universe panel at New York Comic Con 2026. This five-issue series represents the first time the core heroes of the Darkseid-created Absolute Universe will unite in a single narrative. The story is scheduled to begin with Absolute Justice #1 arriving on April 7, 2027.

Hero Lineup And Creative Team Details

The upcoming miniseries brings together six specific characters who have previously operated independently. The confirmed roster includes Batman, Superman, Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Green Lantern Jo Mullein. A-list writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra are spearheading the project to helm this historic gathering.

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DC Comics has positioned this miniseries as a self-contained story designed to be accessible to new readers. The narrative structure ensures that the crossover will not disrupt other ongoing titles within the publisher's lineup. This approach allows fans to jump into the story without requiring extensive prior knowledge of the broader continuity.

However, the publication team recommends that readers dive into the individual solo titles for the best experience. Fans should prioritize reading Absolute Martian Manhunter, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, and Absolute Green Lantern before starting the crossover. These series provide the necessary context for understanding the unique versions of these characters in this specific universe.

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Villainous Justice League And Naming Conflict

A significant deviation from traditional DC lore involves the naming rights of the hero team in this universe. The Absolute Universe version of the heroes will not be called the Justice League. This change is necessary because the name Justice League is already claimed by the primary antagonists of this reality.

The villains adopted the Justice League name in Absolute Evil #1, which is currently available for purchase. This villainous team consists of Jack Grimm, who serves as the Joker in this continuity, along with Hector Hammond, Brainiac, Elenore Thawne, and Veronica Cole. These characters operate as the world's evil billionaires and industrialists who seek to eradicate hope.

The official synopsis for Absolute Justice #1 reveals that the rulers of this world view rising hope as a dangerous infection. The villains have called upon Darkseid for assistance in their mission to silence the heroes. Darkseid responds by sending his angels with a message demanding that the heroes abandon all hope and surrender to the forces of creation.

Martian Manhunter As The Strategic Leader

Evidence from cover art, interior previews, and comments made at New York Comic Con 2026 points to Martian Manhunter as the central figure in this conflict. John Jones appears to serve as the catalyst who assembles the Absolute Universe heroes. His role is critical in bringing the solitary heroes together to fight the forces threatening their existence.

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The narrative suggests that Martian Manhunter will likely lead this new team of heroes. As the driving force behind their unity, he must coordinate a war against the established order. The stakes are elevated by the involvement of Darkseid, whose creator status gives the villains a divine mandate to crush the resistance.

The subsequent issues of the five-issue miniseries are expected to follow a monthly release schedule. This timeline allows for a steady progression of the war against the villainous Justice League. The creative team has promised a standalone experience that resolves the immediate threat while leaving room for future stories.

DC Comics continues to expand the Absolute Universe with this major event. The crossover offers a fresh perspective on familiar characters while introducing new dynamics between allies and enemies. Readers can expect a narrative that challenges the status quo and redefines the roles of these iconic figures in a world shaped by Darkseid.