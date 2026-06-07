DC Rival to Marvel Rivals and Superman Game Rumors Swirl

Rumors suggest WB Games Montreal may be developing a DC hero shooter akin to Marvel Rivals, alongside a potential single-player Superman game, raising hopes and skepticism among fans.

After a decade of DC video games paling in comparison to those from Marvel, TT Games’ LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was a much-needed slam dunk.

Still, DC unfortunately doesn’t have anything other game revealed or confirmed that could compete with the likes of Insomniac’s Marvel games, EA Motive’s Iron Man game, Arkane’s Marvel’s Blade, or Skydance’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The only hope that DC fans can confidently cling to is the possibility of NetherRealm developing a new DC fighting game, whether or not that’d turn out to be Injustice 3, and that is also sorely anticipated now that Marvel is embracing fighting games wholly again with Arc System Works’ Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

However, the more fascinating rumor going around about DC nowadays is it having a game in the works that’s designed to rival Marvel’s massively popular 6v6 hero shooter. For a while now, and particularly on Twitter/X lately, discourse has stirred regarding the rumor that a DC-style Marvel Rivals game could be in development.

The rumor alleges that this Marvel Rivals clone would come from none other than WB Games Montréal, whose most recent game was the open-world Bat-Family action-RPG Gotham Knights. No sources are revealed for this rumor, and thus, it is not wholly likely that it will be legitimate, like any other unsubstantiated rumor or leak. That said, fans’ opinions on what a DC Marvel Rivals clone could look like are a testament to how desperately they’d want one.

For example, fans are hoping that it would be free to play like Marvel Rivals is, and are already referring to it colloquially as ‘DC Allies,’ which would be incredibly on-the-nose. User Groovy wants it to “make it its own thing,” though, and “just be unique. ” However, these rumors also claim that WB Games Montréal is working on a single-player Superman game, as well, meaning its plate is overflowing.

If true, this is a ton of pressure to rest on the studio’s shoulders concerning the reputation of DC video games’ future era, especially after how poorly Gotham Knights was received. Subscribe for In-Depth DC Game Rumor Coverage Get the newsletter for clear context on DC game rumors, careful analysis of studio projects like WB Games Montréal, and thoughtful parsing of leaks versus facts — perfect for fans following DC’s gaming future and Marvel comparisons.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. But fans are rightfully skeptical. User Alan Pathfinder believes it is “too good to be true,” while user Oscar Samael Torres Arroyo is simply afraid of either a hypothetical Superman game or Marvel Rivals clone being binned like Monolith’s Wonder Woman.

As opposed to how much of a no-brainer a Marvel Rivals clone would be for DC, a single-player Superman game seems like much more of a pipe dream, unless it was made by TT Games and followed the same template as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Any rumor of a modern, AAA Superman game will be tantalizing.

DC fans have wanted a new Superman game for decades, and yet that is why these rumors should be taken with an even heftier helping of skepticism.

DC Universe First Film Man of Steel First TV Show Peacemaker Cast Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor, Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Xolo Mariduena Created by Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson Character Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Shazam, Darkseid, Amanda Waller, Lex Luthor, Doomsday, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Black Canary, Black Adam Movie Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!

, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, Superman, The Brave and the Bold The DC Universe is one of the biggest comic book franchises and often competes with Marvel. DC Comics started as National Allied Publications, founded by Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson in 1935.

Since then, the franchise has exploded with thousands of comic books, movies, TV shows, and video games. 2013 marked the beginning of the most recent iteration of the superheroes, with Zack Snyder introducing Henry Cavill as Superman. After several movies with mixed reviews, DC underwent a soft reboot under the helm of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Expand Collapse





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