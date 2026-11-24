DC Comics unveils the redesigned costume for Absolute Deadshot in Green Lantern #23, revealing gold helmet armor and futuristic weaponry in the Absolute Universe timeline.

DC Comics has officially introduced a radically redesigned version of a famous DC villain, Absolute Deadshot, in the upcoming release of Green Lantern #23. This new iteration of the character makes his explosive debut in the Absolute Universe timeline, sporting a significant visual overhaul of his classic costume that distinguishes him from previous adaptations. The issue is written by Al Ewing with art by Jahnoy Lindsay, marking a pivotal moment for the assassin in this specific continuity. The character enters the narrative during a critical confrontation involving Jo Mullein and the entity Obsidian, setting the stage for high-stakes conflict.

Visual Design and Armament Changes

Carmine Di Giandomenico's variant cover art provides the first detailed look at the visual transformation that sets Absolute Deadshot apart from his mainline counterpart. The character abandons his traditional red-and-silver armor, wrist-mounted gauntlets, and metallic faceplate for a more imposing aesthetic. This new incarnation sports a full-face gold helmet featuring a glowing red targeting reticle positioned over his right eye. The plating is primarily dark-navy, accented by red trim, circular shoulder emitters, and red gloves to complete the tactical look.

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Most notably, this version of Absolute Deadshot wields a heavy futuristic assault rifle equipped with massive ammo-belt tentacles. These ammunition feeds snake out from a glowing mechanical backpack that hovers directly behind his shoulders, adding a sci-fi element to his arsenal. The overall yellowish gold color palette leads the character to visually resemble Deathstroke more than his prime universe counterpart, suggesting a shift in both tactical approach and visual branding within the Absolute Universe.

Motivation and Corporate Backing

In this specific continuity, Absolute Deadshot is hired by Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries to harvest the cosmic Green Lantern power of Jo Mullein. Carol Ferris seized control of this shadowy corporate empire after orchestrating the demise of Hector Hammond, establishing a powerful foothold on Earth. The assassin targets Jo Mullein while she is already locked in battle with Obsidian over the devastated town of Evergreen, adding layers of danger to her situation.

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Caught in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy, Jo faces a threat that could become even deadlier with regular weapons than the cosmic threats looming over Earth. This narrative choice emphasizes the versatility of Deadshot as a threat, demonstrating that skilled criminality with conventional arms remains a potent challenge for even cosmic-level heroes. The involvement of Hammond Industries highlights the intersection of corporate power and lethal enforcement in the Absolute Universe storylines.

Expanded Roster of Absolute Villains

Absolute Deadshot is far from the only major villain arriving in Darkseid's twisted universe during the DC February 2027 lineup. In Absolute Green Arrow #7, Absolute Anarky makes his debut as a ruthless vigilante murderer stalking a polarized Star City. Inspired by Oliver Queen's crusade, this reimagined Anarky is determined to push the mission to violent extremes, targeting not only billionaires but also the institutions that protect them. This heightened nature of the Absolute Universe suggests that Absolute Anarky could quickly become a much bigger threat than his Earth-0 counterpart, who has historically struggled to match the popularity of other Batman foes.

Two other powerhouse villains join the fray in Superman and Wonder Woman's solo series later in the same month. In Absolute Superman #28, the Man of Steel investigates whether other Kryptonians survived their homeworld's destruction inside the Phantom Zone. His investigation collides with the overwhelming power of Absolute Eradicator, a entity who guards the realm's secrets with deadly force. This encounter promises to challenge Superman's physical and moral limits in a unique cosmic horror scenario.

Two weeks later, in Absolute Wonder Woman #29, Diana of the Wild Isle faces off against Absolute Doctor Psycho. This version of the villain seems intent on impersonating Diana in order to destroy her public image, introducing a psychological and reputational threat to complement the physical dangers present in the series. These concurrent debuts establish a broader ecosystem of antagonists within the Absolute Universe, each tailored to exploit specific vulnerabilities of the major heroes.

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Impact on DC Multiverse Continuity

The introduction of these redesigned villains marks a significant expansion of the Absolute Universe narrative, diverging sharply from mainstream DC continuity. While the main continuity sees Deadshot inducted into the last Suicide Squad by the Trinity's evil clones in Next Level: One Shot #1, the Absolute version operates under completely different rules and motivations. This bifurcation allows writers to explore darker, more extreme interpretations of beloved characters without affecting the status quo of Earth-0.

The focus on corporate villains like Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries, alongside ideological threats like Absolute Anarky, suggests a thematic emphasis on power structures and their corruption in the Absolute timeline. The visual shift towards gold and dark navy for Absolute Deadshot, coupled with his advanced weaponry, signals a move towards a more militarized and technologically advanced threat landscape. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see how these new designs and narrative roles impact the long-term storytelling of the Green Lantern Corps and its associated heroes.