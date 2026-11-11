DC Reveals Guardians' Dark Past and New Unified Lantern System

DC Comics uncovers the Guardians of the Universe's hidden history, exposing a sinister origin for the Green Lantern Corps and announcing a new unified system powered by the Alpha Guardians.

DC Comics has released a new volume of Green Lantern Corps that delves into the Guardians of the Universe's forgotten chapter, revealing a dark origin for the Green Lanterns and announcing a revolutionary unified system that will change how the Corps operate.

Hidden History of the Guardians

The new book, titled Green Lantern Corps #22, presents a lost chapter from the Book of Oa that explains why the Guardians moved to Oa after the Manhunters failed. It shows that the Guardian Kriloth, driven by a search for emotion, led the Guardians to Oa to confront the Maltusians' conflict between policing and eradicating emotion.

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According to the text, the Maltusians' source of emotion was not abstract but a physical entity: a giant toddler named Sula, the Maltusian Child. The Guardians, believing they could control or eliminate this source, attempted to siphon Sula's emotions, but a rogue Guardian unleashed chaos, revealing that the Guardians themselves were vulnerable to temptation.

Revealed Dark Power Source

The Book of Oa also discloses that the entire Emotional Spectrum and every construct forged by a power ring are drawn from the dormant energy of the comatose Maltusian child. This revelation reframes the Guardians as parasitic beings who have drained a helpless infant for centuries to fuel their empire.

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Heroes such as Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, and Jessica Cruz are forced to confront the moral cost of their powers, as the new information suggests that their abilities may have been built on a foundation of exploitation.

Unified Corps and Alpha Guardians

Following Guy Gardner's journey into the Emotional Expanse and a massive alliance forged to defeat the returning Manhunters, the various color Corps unite under a new system. Instead of answering to the Guardians, the unified Corps now draw power from the Alpha Guardians.

The new system introduces the Chrome Lanterns, ring wielders who can tap into every color of the Emotional Spectrum at will while retaining their original Corps identities. This change aims to create a more flexible and morally conscious force.

Implications for the Future

The Book of Oa remains an indispensable asset for all Lanterns, offering new revelations about the Corps' past and the uncharted rules of the newly unified mechanics. The story suggests that the Maltusian Child Sula may still demand a price for the Lanterns' actions over the years, adding a looming threat to the Corps' future.

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DC Comics has made Green Lantern Corps #22 available for purchase, and the new unified system is expected to influence future storylines across the Green Lantern franchise, including films and other media.