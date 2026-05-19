DC Replaces Batman and Superman: 'World's Finest' Title Revealed

Writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora launched the series together, and while Mora still occasionally returns as a guest artist and provides the phenomenal main covers, he has since stepped away from the regular interior art. Even so, the series remains one of DC's most beloved titles and continues to reinforce the association between the ``World's Finest'' label and Batman and Superman.

For 85 years, Batman and Superman have claimed the title of World's Finest . However, this summer DC is shaking things up and has revealed the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight's replacements, and the choice is nothing short of shocking...

This past setting makes it possible for Alfred to participate in the narrative, given that he is dead in present-day continuity and has remained so for seven years now. According to the official synopsis, when Bruce and Clark attempt to have a relaxing night out with Jonathan Kent and Alfred, an emergency leads Batman and Superman into a trap, forcing Alfred and Jonathan to fill the sudden World's Finest vacancy.

The story also marks the return of Alfred in a canon narrative, something readers have rarely seen since the character's death seven years ago





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