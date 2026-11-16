DC Comics launches Absolute Justice featuring reimagined Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter in a dark new continuity.

DC Comics has officially launched the " Absolute Justice" event comic, a major initiative that introduces a radically reimagined lineup of its most iconic superheroes. Written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by Juan Ferreyra, this new series unites the heroes of the newly established " Absolute Universe" continuity into a cohesive team. This reboot serves as the foundational Justice League for a universe built on the bedrock of Darkseid's evil, offering fans a fresh perspective on beloved characters while maintaining their core identities.

Superman Wields Alien Technology and Sunstone

The "Absolute Superman," also known as Kal-El, retains his traditional superhuman strength, speed, durability, flight, heat vision, enhanced senses, and freeze breath. However, his origin story features a significantly rougher upbringing compared to classic canon. His most distinct advantage lies in his costume, which functions as a hi-tech device containing an AI named Sol that provides tactical advice and includes solar batteries to enhance his powers during critical situations.

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The cape of this Superman is composed of "Sunstone Dust," a versatile material that can be reshaped into countless forms, ranging from melee weaponry and rescue nets to blinding whirlwinds. Acting as a champion for everyday people, much like his Kryptonian farmer parents, this version of the Man of Steel operates on a philosophy of radical love and forgiveness. He specifically targets individuals and entities that exploit or abuse the downtrodden, marking a shift in his moral enforcement strategies.

Wonder Woman Uses Magic and Hypnotic Power

"Absolute Wonder Woman," or Diana of the Wild Isle, has undergone the most pronounced power change from traditional DC lore. Banished to Hell as a baby, she was raised by the sorceress Circe, who taught her to utilize magic. Alongside her enhanced physiology, Diana can cast potions and spells and petition the gods for assistance. She has demonstrated the ability to hypnotize others, generate energy blasts, create force fields, and teleport, though she requires time to prepare her magical abilities.

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Diana wields three lassos, each possessing unique abilities that differ from her classic counterparts. Her outlook is utopian, focused on causing the minimum amount of harm possible and turning enemies into allies. Despite this peaceful philosophy, she remains relentless, refusing to stop until every injustice has been answered and rectified through her magical and physical prowess.

Batman Employs Brutal Tactics and Industrial Gear

"Absolute Batman," aka Bruce Wayne, remains a powerless human who has trained his body to perfection. Deprived of the original Bruce Wayne's immense wealth, he has become a master of invention, utilizing skills honed during his day job as a civil engineer. His notable technological inventions include a reach-extending "Bat-Thumb" cape and a sharpened chest logo that can be mounted on a telescopic pole to function as an ax head.

His vehicle, the Batmobile, is a gigantic, retrofitted industrial truck the size of a building, reflecting his resourceful and grounded approach to crime-fighting. This iteration of Batman is notably more brutal than previous versions. He has blinded and even cut off the hands of Gotham gang members who opposed him, and has demonstrated his immense strength by dropping a skyscraper on his gigantic version of Bane.

Flash Connects to Eldritch Energy and Phases

"Absolute Flash," aka Wally West, is a confused kid who was caught in a misguided experiment that connected him to the "Still Point," an Eldritch living energy, rather than the classic DC Speed Force. While his powers are similar to the traditional Flash, they are far more dangerous and chaotic. Wally's speed often damages the world around him, causing fires or unleashing powerful shockwaves, a risk that led to his mentor Barry Allen being killed after being dragged for miles in Wally's wake.

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In addition to superspeed, Wally has recently learned to phase through solid matter. He can also perceive time out of sequence, allowing him to anticipate events before they occur. Furthermore, he possesses the ability to absorb exotic energy from other metahumans, effectively nullifying their powers in the process. This connection to the Still Point makes his abilities unpredictable and potentially catastrophic to his surroundings.

Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter Redefine Roles

"Absolute Green Lantern," aka Sojourner Mullein, or Jo, has totally reinvented classic Green Lantern lore. In this continuity, the different colors of light represent different levels in a hierarchy of understanding, rather than each representing a different emotion. Jo has internalized the green light of "Correct Action," and it is hinted she can manifest nearly endless powers so long as her goals meet that specific standard. She can adopt an energy form that allows her to phase, fly, and change size, as well as move objects with her mind and generate energy constructs, with a particular penchant for creating green fire.

A former police officer, Jo gained her powers during an apparent alien attack on Evergreen City. She is currently on a mission to understand her abilities, prevent further attacks, and restore order to Evergreen. Meanwhile, "Absolute Martian Manhunter" is represented by two entities: Agent John Jones, a troubled detective, and "The Martian," a conceptual entity. The name "Martian" is a symbol of its fundamentally non-human nature, rather than indicating it literally originates from the planet Mars, further complicating the team's dynamics.