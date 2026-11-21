DC Comics officially crowns Wonder Woman as the greatest superhero in history during a pivotal moment in Wonder Woman #39, highlighting her unique balance of strength and compassion.

DC Comics has officially designated Wonder Woman as the greatest superhero in history, a title formally conferred within the narrative of the comic series. This definitive statement occurs in the comic issue number 39, which serves as the penultimate chapter of the storyline known as The Wonder War. The announcement takes place during a deeply personal and vulnerable conversation between the character Diana of Themyscira and the human soldier Steve Trevor.

Crowning Achievement In Wonder Woman Issue 39

In the specified issue written by Tom King with art by Daniele Sampere, Jeff Spokes, and Alejandro Sánchez, the narrative resolves a long-standing internal conflict regarding Diana's perceived flaws. Steve Trevor counters Diana's self-doubt by reframing her endurance of impossible burdens without abandoning compassion as the definitive trait of greatness. He explicitly describes her as a gorgeous, generous warrior princess who stands above every other hero in the DC Universe due to her moral consistency.

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Diana accepts this assessment by comparing her immortal existence to the myth of Sisyphus. She acknowledges that despite her divine power and limitless endurance, she grows weary and frustrated yet continues to push the boulder up the hill because no other mortal or god can bear her duty. This moment of vulnerability highlights her commitment to duty over personal comfort.

Unique Balance Of Superman And Batman Traits

Wonder Woman is recognized as the perfect synthesis of the qualities belonging to Superman and Batman. She matches Superman in her godlike strength, near-infinite durability, virtual immortality, and an uncorrupted purity of heart. Like Clark Kent, she enters every crisis to inspire hope and protect innocent life with boundless compassion, serving as a mythic beacon of hope that reminds humanity of its highest ideals during dark hours.

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Simultaneously, Diana of Themyscira possesses the rigorous combat mastery and unsentimental pragmatism that define Batman. Forged through centuries of arduous Amazonian training and self-discipline, she never relies on raw power alone. Instead, she enters every battlefield as a seasoned general willing to make sacrifices if necessary, achieving an equilibrium of warm idealism with clear-eyed realism.

Historical Precedence And Longevity

Wonder Woman holds the distinct advantage of having been Earth's greatest hero long before Batman and Superman were ever born. Her legacy extends beyond the modern era, suggesting she will likely continue her vigil long after their eras pass into legend. This historical precedence solidifies her position not just as a contemporary icon, but as a timeless figure who transcends the specific timeline of other major heroes.

The debate about which superhero is the greatest of all time has as many answers as there are superhero fans. However, DC makes the case for one particular Justice League hero through this narrative device. The designation of Wonder Woman as the greatest superhero in history resolves the competitive nature of the genre by elevating a character who balances physical power with emotional resilience.

Overcoming Double Standards In Heroism

Diana expresses quiet frustrations over always having to project unbreakable strength, pointing out an unfair double standard in how heroes are perceived. She notes that Batman is allowed to brood in the shadows, and Superman is openly allowed to be tested and falter. Wonder Woman, however, feels obligated to never show a crack in her armor, creating a pressure that no other hero experiences.

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Steve Trevor's affirmation challenges this double standard by identifying her willingness to carry this burden as her greatest strength. By recognizing her as the greatest superhero in history, the narrative validates her unique position in the pantheon of superhuman beings. This recognition underscores her role as a divine symbol of peace who never hesitates to wade into the grim realities of war.