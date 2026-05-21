DC Lanterns Takes Cue from True Detective and Plans Anthology Future

Lanterns blends Green Lantern mythos with a small‑town detective story, echoing True Detective in tone and structure. With new showrunner and writers on board, the series may evolve into an anthology, introducing fresh lantern characters and expanding the DC universe beyond its current focus.

DC Studios is shaping its upcoming television series Lanterns with a clear nod to the tone and structure of the acclaimed HBO drama True Detective .

The show follows two earthbound members of the Green Lantern Corps, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as they investigate a puzzling homicide in a remote Nebraska town. By placing a cosmic superhero concept in a grounded, small‑town setting and emphasizing a detective partnership, the creators have fashioned a narrative that feels unmistakably like a modern take on a southern‑gothic crime story.

The decision to bring on Chris Mundy as showrunner, after his involvement with the fourth season of True Detective, further cements the intentional parallel, and he is working alongside Tom King and Damon Lindelof to flesh out the series' intricate plotlines. Even before the first episode has aired, Lanterns is already mapping out its second season.

Christopher Cantwell has been added to the writing and producing team, suggesting that the story will extend beyond a single case in the same way that True Detective evolved into an anthology format. While it remains unconfirmed whether Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will reprise their roles, the series could adopt a rotating‑lead structure that allows new members of the Green Lantern Corps to take centre stage.

This approach mirrors the way True Detective introduced different detective duos each season, moving from the partnership of Rust and Marty to the pairings of Colin Farrell with Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali with Stephen Dorff, and Jodie Foster with Kali Reis. The anthology model would give Lanterns a fresh narrative canvas while preserving the investigative core that defines its identity. If the series does shift to an anthology, several Green Lantern characters present compelling options for future protagonists.

The mythos could be explored by revisiting the original comic book lantern, Alan Scott, perhaps portraying his early days alongside a pre‑defection Sinestro. Alternatively, the show could follow the succession of the main Earth lantern after Hal Jordan’s possible demise or retirement, introducing Kyle Rayner, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, or even Guy Gardner as the next bearer of the power ring.

For a more ambitious budget, secondary Corps members such as Kilowog, Salaak or the alien Ch p could be spotlighted, or the narrative could pivot to the Yellow Lantern Corps with Sinestro as the focal point. By keeping the series title generic as Lanterns, the creators retain the flexibility to explore any of the various Lantern Corps, expanding the universe beyond the traditional green spectrum.

This strategic choice would not only differentiate Lanterns from other DCU offerings but also provide a platform for storytelling that blends crime drama with interstellar mythology, potentially strengthening the overall cohesion of the DC television slate.





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