DC Just Confirmed That Supergirl Will Do One Thing That Superman Would Never Do

Supergirl promises to be different from Superman, and Executive Vice President of Production at DC Studios Chantal Nong Vo explains how.

even emphasized that Supergirl sees the truth in people rather than the optimistic view that Superman has. However, it also seems the movie itself will be just as different as Kara is from her cousin.

She is a lot more aggressive when fighting. She has a deep depression that Superman never experienced since she watched her family die, and she is struggling to accept the world she lives in. Supergirl is also more willing to drop an F-bomb than her cousin ever would be. , explained that Supergirl has no problem cursing in the new movie.

It really helps differentiate her from her more respectful cousin, who seems very averse to any bad language..

“Obviously, this is a PG-13 movie, so it’s limited when it comes to ratings, but we have been being like, ‘Is this her f**k? Is this her f**k? ’” Nong Vo said.

“So we have different options. I think there’s one that’s special in heart, but we are having a lot of fun with it. ” Of course, this is something no one would ever hear from the big Blue Boy Scout, Superman. He is very much a role model for everyone, and this even includes how he speaks to people and the language he uses.

Clark Kent was raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent, and he was taught great respect as he grew up. He carries that into how he treats other people. Remember, he even tried to save a giant monster in, but unlike Clark, she was raised in a Kryptonian city after her planet exploded. She then watched her own people make decisions that ensured her city’s destruction.

She also watched her family and loved ones die before she was sent off to find her cousin. She never recovered from that trauma, and that is one of the big things that Tom King and Bilquis Evely’scomic book explored. The comic’s story not only helped Supergirl save another young girl from making her trauma worse, but Supergirl also found a little resolution for her own past trauma.

However, with that said, Supergirl curses, and she has no problem letting people know how she feels in the most colorful ways possible. This includes at least one F-bomb in the new movie.. Just because Supergirl drops one F-bomb in the movie does not mean that it will be a raunchy and vulgar display for adults only.

“You know, we’re definitely pushing the envelope, and then, of course, there are other swear words that are less regulated, but again, we don’t want to overdo it,” Nong Vo said. “We want this to be for everybody, but it’ll definitely be on the edgier side of everybody. ”movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gunn had F-bombs in those movies, and many of the other MCU movies also had F-bombs in them, but only once to allow it to pass with a PG-13 rating. This is happening a lot lately, and the ratings board has loosened up a lot when it comes to cursing in movies. The new Masters of the Universe movie was full of cursing, and it received a PG-13 rating.

As mentioned, the MCU has a lot of bad language, and only rare examples led to R ratings, and that was thanks to foul-mouthed heroes like Deadpool.who lost everything. She wasn’t raised in a peaceful country home like her cousin, and she watched her family die, while Superman was rocketed off as a baby. She has severe trauma, and her lashing out, both violently and with her words, is expected after her tragic backstory.

It sounds like Gillespie found the perfect spot to have Kara drop her F-bomb, and if it plays anything like Gunn’sJames Gunn’s DCU Is Doing the Opposite of the MCU With DC’s Thanos





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