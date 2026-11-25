DC Comics' Next Level initiative expands with The Deadman #6, introducing Deadboy as the successor to Boston Brand. Discover the core details of this legacy shift in the DC Universe.

DC Comics has officially announced a significant evolution for the supernatural character Deadman as part of its ongoing Next Level initiative. Following the publication of The Deadman #6, the publisher has confirmed that the original hero will appoint a worthy successor to carry the mantle while he undertakes a critical new mission. This development marks a pivotal moment for the character who has been a staple of the DC Universe for 59 years.

Deadman Appoints Robert As Successor

The specific successor introduced in The Deadman #6 is a ghostly young boy named Robert, who has been rebranded as Deadboy. Throughout the initial five issues of the series, the creative team of writer M. Maxwell Prince and artist Martin Morazzo established a deep bond between Boston Brand and Robert. During a climactic battle in issue six, Deadman saves Robert from a horrific fate involving conversion into a bird-like monster, solidifying their alliance against soul-eating demons.

Also read TIMELINE: Here's when near-record tides will hit Bay Area; Level 2 storm arrives

In the closing pages of the comic, Boston Brand and the goddess Rama Kushna discuss the future of their partnership. After Kushna apologizes for past wrongs, Boston reveals his plan to journey into Hell to find Kushna's cousin. He then discloses that Robert will take his place as the hero known as Deadman during his absence, effectively making Robert the new protector of the living and the first legacy hero for this specific title.

The Next Level Initiative and Character Legacy

The Next Level initiative serves as a spin-off of DC's highly successful All-In program, designed to spotlight second-string characters and elevate them to new heights. This strategy has already brought renewed attention to icons such as Zatanna, the Doom Patrol, and Deadman himself. The introduction of Deadboy exemplifies the program's goal of expanding the mythos of these established properties while maintaining their core appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deadman, originally created 59 years ago by writer Arnold Drake and artist Carmine Infantino, debuted in Strange Adventures #205. The character's origin involves Boston Brand, who was charged by the goddess Rama Kushna to avenge his death. Functioning essentially as a ghost, Deadman possesses people to communicate with the living, a mechanic that has defined his storytelling potential since his creation during a period when DC was scrambling to compete with Marvel.

New Mission in Hell and Future Consequences

Boston Brand's departure leaves a significant void, but it also sets the stage for his most ambitious undertaking since gaining his powers. His quest to find Rama Kushna's cousin in Hell is described as a job of utmost importance for universal balance. This mission is driven by a need to correct past injustices and address the doubts thrown into his relationship with Kushna by recent events, including demon attacks on a small town.

Robert's acceptance of the Deadman mantle signals a bright future for the new character within the DC Universe. Having witnessed Boston's battles against evil, Robert embraces the responsibility with the same intensity that defined the original hero. When Boston inevitably returns from Hell, he will find that he has evolved into a legacy figure, with Deadboy continuing his work and honoring the longevity and impact of the original Deadman.