DC gym shooter Dr. Matt Lambert killed 1, injured 4 at VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle

Dr. Matt Lambert, an emergency physician in a dispute with his condominium association over black mold, opened fire at a Washington DC gym on Nov 12, 2026, killing one person and wounding four before killing himself.

An emergency room doctor who was locked in a legal battle with his condominium association over black mold in his 1.1 million dollar apartment opened fire inside a Washington DC gym on Thursday, Nov 12, 2026, killing one person and wounding four others before taking his own life.

Law enforcement sources identified the gunman as Dr. Matt Lambert, 49. His identity was confirmed by two law enforcement officials and a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Authorities said Lambert opened fire around 8 a.m. inside the VIDA Fitness gym in the Logan Circle neighborhood. One person was killed and four others were wounded.

Also read Four Shot At VIDA Fitness Club In Washington DC Near White House

Gunman Identified as Doctor

The gunman was also killed. According to the AP, Lambert had an ongoing issue with building management at his apartment building and filed a lawsuit against the company last year. Less than 10 minutes before the first calls about the gunfire came in, Lambert appeared to post on an X account named OfMiceandMold, according to the AP. The account features numerous posts, photos and videos of alleged issues inside the apartment.

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In a post made at the beginning of October, he called out his HOA for what he said were months of Luigi tactics and mentioned submitting an independent engineering report. Ward 2 Council Member Brooke Pinto, who represents and lives in the area, said preliminary information suggests the shooter was targeting someone in Vida Fitness and that he had been in active litigation with over a condo issue.

It is just so sad and so senseless to kill someone over a dispute that should be worked out reasonably, she told NBC News. Lambert, who lived on the seventh floor of 1515 15th St. NW, opened fire Thursday morning inside the ground-floor gym, killing at least one person. He then ran back up to his apartment and barricaded himself for nearly an hour before he killed himself, police said.

Condo Dispute and Lawsuit

DC police said they were investigating a conflict with the homeowners association as the reason behind the shooting, which left one dead and four others injured. Lambert filed his suit in March 2025 against the Metropole Condominium Association, alleging that repairs to the building, which involved it being surrounded by scaffolding and drapes, led to mold festering in his home.

The suit alleged that his home experienced no significant water intrusion, mold, moldy smells, moisture accumulation, or related damage prior to the remediation efforts overseen by the association. But after the building was enveloped, his unit experienced suspected water intrusion, mold, significant moisture accumulation, and related damage, the suit said. An X account linked to Lambert posted Wednesday along with pictures showing renovations in the Logan Circle unit.

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Two years of living in luxury (and the start of 6 months with no shower, dryer, HVAC, and cooking), the post read. Lambert described himself as a board-certified emergency physician with over two decades of clinical experience and a medical tech executive on his personal website. He has a deep understanding of healthcare regulations and their impact on technology adoption, the site says.

Emergency Response at Scene

He also said he split his time between the mountains of West Virginia and the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. Emergency response teams were seen on a roof deck of a building in Logan Circle, and emergency personnel worked at the scene of the shooting. A heavy police response flooded the area near the gym after the gunfire.

Police and emergency crews responded to the shooting near the VIDA Fitness gym in Washington DC Logan Circle neighborhood that left one person dead and four others injured on Nov 12, 2026.