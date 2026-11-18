DC Fresh Finds for November 18, 2026
This article is sponsored by RLAH @properties.This move-in-ready Wakefield home pairs classic DC charm with everyday convenience: 4523 Nebraska Avenue NW3 bedrooms and 2.
is a 6BR/6FB/2HB “architectural statement set against verdant parkland” with 9,300 total sq. ft. across 3 levels, featuring massive floor-to-ceiling windows, 3-car garage, fitness room, sauna/steam shower, wine room, a “resort-caliber lap pool,” and more—all for $11.5M.at an amazing price!
This spacious, open-concept residence features a wall of windows that fills the home with natural light. Recent updates include new kitchen flooring, new carpeting, gorgeous quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a renovated bathroom. ”in the city!! Main floor bedroom, hardwood floors, central air, off-street parking.Also readDenim Experts Offer a Fresh Take on Camouflage
This is a short sale. While the property shows well, this is an as-is property. ”is an “updated Semi-Detached Home on a Large Lot with Off-Street Parking. Space, parking, and a fresh interior at a price point that’s hard to find inside the District.
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home sits on an oversized lot of roughly 4,100 square feet, which is well beyond what most rowhomes offer. ”Marcus Correll is the Media Manager at RLAH @properties, consistently ranked among the D.C.
's top five brokerages in market share, volume, units sold, and agent count, with a strong focus on helping local buyers and sellers. Marcus oversees marketing for nearly every RLAH listing, leading a team of designers and managing the creative seen across print and digital platforms. Outside of work, he enjoys dinosaurs, building epic Lego sets, and reliving early 2000s emo anthems.
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