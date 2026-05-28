DC Fresh Finds for May 27, 2026

This article is sponsored by RLAH @properties.

is a 3BR/2FB/2HB “custom-designed trophy penthouse” at VIO and is “complete with expansive covered and uncovered terraces, outdoor dining and lounge areas, a rooftop garden, skylight, fire features, grill, and panoramic riverfront views,” all for $11M.opens onto a 475-square-foot private rooftop terrace with northern and western city views.retains the timeless charm and craftsmanship that define classic Wardman architecture while incorporating the extensive upgrades today’s homeowners seek.is a “stunning, fully renovated brick Colonial in the heart of Hillcrest” on “a rare 0.42-acre lot with a huge driveway and 2-car attached garage,” with an “expansive daylight basement” that’s “ideal as an in-law suite, au pair quarters, or income-generating accessory dwelling unit.

”Marcus Correll is the Media Manager at RLAH @properties, consistently ranked among the D.C.

's top five brokerages in market share, volume, units sold, and agent count, with a strong focus on helping local buyers and sellers. Marcus oversees marketing for nearly every RLAH listing, leading a team of designers and managing the creative seen across print and digital platforms. Outside of work, he enjoys dinosaurs, building epic Lego sets, and reliving early 2000s emo anthems.





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