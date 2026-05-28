DC Fresh Finds for May 27, 2026

This article is sponsored by RLAH @properties.
is a 3BR/2FB/2HB “custom-designed trophy penthouse” at VIO and is “complete with expansive covered and uncovered terraces, outdoor dining and lounge areas, a rooftop garden, skylight, fire features, grill, and panoramic riverfront views,” all for $11M.opens onto a 475-square-foot private rooftop terrace with northern and western city views.retains the timeless charm and craftsmanship that define classic Wardman architecture while incorporating the extensive upgrades today’s homeowners seek.is a “stunning, fully renovated brick Colonial in the heart of Hillcrest” on “a rare 0.42-acre lot with a huge driveway and 2-car attached garage,” with an “expansive daylight basement” that’s “ideal as an in-law suite, au pair quarters, or income-generating accessory dwelling unit.
”Marcus Correll is the Media Manager at RLAH @properties, consistently ranked among the D.C.
's top five brokerages in market share, volume, units sold, and agent count, with a strong focus on helping local buyers and sellers. Marcus oversees marketing for nearly every RLAH listing, leading a team of designers and managing the creative seen across print and digital platforms. Outside of work, he enjoys dinosaurs, building epic Lego sets, and reliving early 2000s emo anthems.
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Horoscopes May 26, 2026: Lenny Kravitz, observe the possibilitiesAstrological advice for everyone born on this date.
Read more »
Batman #163 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2026Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee's Batman 163 Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Read more »
2026 MLB Awards Watch: MVP, Cy Young and more for MayWith Memorial Day weekend behind us, it's time to take our first look at the leaders for MVP, Cy Young and more.
Read more »
San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2026: We may get a little more rain!A little more rain is possible overnight and in the morning hours to end the work week, followed by a warm-up into next week.
Read more »