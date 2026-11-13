DC Fans Petition To Rehire James Gunn And Peter Safran

Over 70,000 supporters have signed a Change.org petition demanding the reinstatement of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios following their sudden dismissal.

Fans are mobilizing to demand the return of James Gunn and Peter Safran to DC Studios after the duo was abruptly dismissed from their leadership roles. The petition on Change.org highlights strong fan support for the creative vision they established for the cinematic universe.

Mass Petition Demands Studio Reinstatement

As of Friday, November 13, a petition posted on Change.org has accumulated 70,000 signatures calling for the immediate reinstatement of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The document specifically requests that Warner Bros. reverse its decision to terminate the partnership that was central to the studio's recent strategic direction.

Also read 'Constantine' Director Feels 'More Hopeful' For Sequel Following James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC Studios Exit

The petition serves as a direct appeal to the studio executives, reflecting a significant portion of the fanbase that strongly supports the current creative trajectory. Supporters are urging the company to reconsider its stance on the future of the DC cinematic universe under its original architects.

Disruption Of Four-Year Cinematic Strategy

James Gunn and Peter Safran were originally brought in to transform the DC cinematic universe into a franchise capable of challenging Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe for box office supremacy. Their dismissal occurred four years after they assumed their roles, marking a sudden and unexpected shift in corporate strategy.

Advertisement

This event represents a significant disruption to the long-term plans established by the studio leadership. The sudden removal of the executives responsible for shaping the current phase of DC films has left many observers questioning the stability of the franchise's future direction.

Historical Context Of Fan Activism

This current wave of fan objection is not the first instance where DC supporters have publicly vented their displeasure following changes in C-suite leadership. The studio has faced similar backlash in the past when executive decisions altered the creative path of major film productions.

A notable example occurred when Zack Snyder was removed from the production of Justice League and replaced with Joss Whedon. This decision triggered a great hue and cry from DC faithful who had previously enjoyed Snyder's dark takes on Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The studio eventually returned the film to Snyder for Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as the Snyder Cut, which restored creative control and ballooned the film's length to 242 minutes. Despite this precedent, occasional calls to restore the Snyderverse have largely gone unheeded by the studio.

Advertisement

Consequences For Market Positioning

The dismissal of the duo comes amid a number of box-office and creative struggles for the DC franchise. The decision raises concerns about the studio's ability to maintain its competitive edge against rival studios in the superhero genre.

Fans who enjoyed James Gunn's specific take on the DC universe are now the primary group organizing opposition to these changes. Their efforts to influence the studio's decision highlight the intense emotional investment the audience has in the creative direction of these major film properties.

The petition can be viewed and signed by the public at Change.org, providing a visible metric of fan sentiment to the studio. This organized response underscores the potential impact of audience opinion on major corporate decisions within the entertainment industry.