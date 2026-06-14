DC Deckbuilding Game: Heroes Unite Reveals Batman Promo Card and New Mechanics

The latest news about the DC Deckbuilding Game: Heroes Unite details the integration of the Hope vs Fear system, exclusive Batman promo card, and a host of new hero and villain cards, blending popular Marvel mechanics with DC icons.

The upcoming DC Deckbuilding Game: Heroes Unite is set to merge the acclaimed Marvel version's core mechanics with the rich roster of the DC Universe.

This new instalment will feature Batman as part of the initial hero lineup, but fans can also acquire an exclusive Batman promotional card boasting fresh artwork and a potent attack ability. Central to the game's dynamic is the Hope vs Fear Tracker, which shifts based on certain character abilities.

The tracker's current state can trigger unique effects; for Batman's promo card, inspiring fear not only adds a sidekick but also grants a +1 attack boost per fear token, building on its already formidable 6+ base damage. Among the other hero cards unveiled, Bruce Wayne transforms into Batman with six or more cards in hand. Hawkgirl offers a strategic trade: KO her card to also discard a card from your hand or discard pile for +2 Victory Points.

Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth forces a guess about the top Villain Deck card; a correct identification of a villain yields +2 attack. Green Lantern's Power Battery and Superman's Beacon of Hope (Transformed) both generate hope, with the latter additionally providing +2 VP if the Hope count is two or higher. Starfire introduces a choice between Earth (hope) and Tamaran (fear), each with distinct outcomes.

The villainous Masterminds bring their own menace: Lex Luthor wield's his LexCorp Warsuit for a +6 attack and abilities that diminish hope. Captain Cold's Epic Mastermind ability gives +4 attack for each Frozen hero in the HQ; his Master Strike wounds all players if frozen heroes are present, requiring 2 attack to thaw them. A new Mastermind Tactic, Joker Venom, inspires fear twice and forces opponents to reveal top deck cards-non-grey heroes are KO'd.

Two-Face gains +2 attack per fear and flips a coin: heads inspire hope but KO one of your heroes, tails inspire fear and force a Bystander discard while Two-Face returns to the city. The set also includes cards for Bizarro, Black Canary, Martian Manhunter, Gizmo, and The Manhunters. Players can look forward to trying these mechanics and the full release later this year





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DC Deckbuilding Game Heroes Unite Batman Prom Hope Vs Fear Tracker Card Game

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reds Fall 5-2 to Diamondbacks in Game One of Three-Game SeriesThe Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Great American Ball Park in painful fashion.

Read more »

Knicks vs Spurs Same-Game Parlay for Tonight's NBA Game 5San Antonio survives Game 5 in our Knicks vs. Spurs same-game parlay picks and NBA predictions for Saturday, June 13.

Read more »

Chalk and Cheese: Why Farage and Badenoch Must Unite to Save the RightA commentary urging Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch to set aside their differences and form an alliance to prevent the right-wing vote from splitting, which could hand power to Labour and allow extremist parties like Restore Britain to gain ground.

Read more »

Former Rockets Star's In-Game Advice for Spurs Could Have Changed Game 5 OutcomeThe 2026 NBA Finals were capped off on Saturday night by the New York Knicks in Game 5. New York trailed the San Antonio Spurs all throughout the game. Which ha

Read more »