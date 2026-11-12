Multiple people were shot at Vida Fitness in Washington DC on November 12 2026. Councilmember Brooke Pinto confirms the active shooter incident in Logan Circle.

Multiple individuals sustained gunshot wounds on Thursday morning in the heart of Washington, DC, near the intersection of 15th and P Streets Northwest. D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto confirmed that the violent incident took place at and immediately outside the Vida Fitness gym located in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Active Shooter Incident Details

Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions converged on the scene following reports of an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of the capital. Police officers discovered several injured people upon their arrival at the gym, which is situated in one of the city's most densely populated urban districts.

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According to a person familiar with the matter, a gunman entered the Vida Fitness facility and shot a gym member in the back before fleeing the building. The victim was targeted while inside the premises, prompting an immediate lockdown and emergency response from local authorities.

Suspect Search and Location

Current reports indicate conflicting information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect. Some accounts suggest the shooter is barricaded inside an apartment building nearby, while other sources state that police are still actively searching for him on the streets.

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Regardless of the specific location, the suspect remains at large as of the latest updates. Law enforcement officials have not yet released the identity of the individual or provided further details about the motive behind the attack at the fitness center.

Political and Cultural Context

The shooting has drawn attention from various political commentators and organizations concerned with gun control and Second Amendment rights. Notable figures such as the political analyst for Armed American Radio and director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts have weighed in on the incident.

This individual holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War, the U.S. Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He is known for his work with Breitbart News and his preference for lever-action firearms in an AR-15 dominated landscape.

The incident highlights ongoing debates about public safety and gun violence in the nation's capital. As authorities continue their search for the shooter, residents in the Logan Circle area remain on high alert while police maintain a heightened presence in the neighborhood.