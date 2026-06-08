DC Council Chairman Proposes Deeper Tax Decoupling in Budget Plan, Restoring Hundreds of Millions in Funding

council Chairman Phil Mendelson submitted budget recommendations that expand on the mayor's plan to decouple DC tax code from federal tax cuts, restOring over $400 million and funding key projects like Metro upgrades and childcare subsidies while avoiding tax hikes.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson returned his budget recommendations on Monday with a proposal that cuts deeper into separating the district's local taxes from federal tax law.

This move builds upon actions taken in late 2025 after President Trump signed his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which instituted sweeping tax cuts. At that period, the district approved legislation allowing D.C. authorities to "decouple" the districts tax code from the federal tax code. The original decoupling was projected to save the district's government nearly $100 million by the end of fiscal 2025 and nearly $660 million by the end of fiscal 2029.

In her fiscal 2027 budget proposal in April, Mayor Muriel Bowser codified the decoupling changes for 2025 and temporarily decoupled cErtain provisions for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. However, Mendelson's recommendations cut deeper and further decouple the federal tax cut proposals from the D.C. tax code.

Mendelson explained in his budget report, "The Committee expands the Mayor's proposal in two ways. first, the Committee includes language that will allow the Council to recognize the decoupling revenue for FY 2026, revenue created by the original December 2025 legislation but that was not included in the February 2026 revenue estimates or the Mayor's budget proposal.

" The second expansion relates to provisions within the One Big Beautiful Bill Act covering standard deductions, limitations on charitable contributions, increases in deductible business interest expenses, enhanced business depreciation, and the expensing of domestic research and development costs. While Bowser only temporarily decoupled these provisions, Mendelson proposed extending the decoupling either through fiscal 2029 or 2027. He summarized that, "Together, all of the Committee's decoupling proposals add $463.6 million across the Financial Plan.

" This extension is the largest source of the council's over $400 million in restored budget funding that Bowser had cut from her plan in April. Mendelson is also using $150 million from reserves and $40 million generated by closing a tax loophole to help fill budget gaps. Importantly, the council chairman's recommendations do not entirely strip all federal tax cuts from the D.C. tax code; it leaves some hot cuts in place.

Mendelson clarified at a press conference on Monday that the decoupling in the fiscal 2027 budget "does not affect overtime, tips, seniors, or vehicle loans.

" He stated, "Going forward, all of those will be the benefit of the federal cuts on a local level," referring to those particular tax benefits from Trump's OBBBA. Mendelson explicitly avoided proposing a tax increase and said he would oppose any council amendment that would add one. Instead,he is considering holding a "hearing on revenue ideas" in September or October to gather expert opinions on potential tax increases.

Regarding how the restored revenue should be allocated, Mendelson highlights several priorities: allocating $300 million for the Stadium-Armory Metro Station near RFK Stadium in light of plans for a new facility, restoring and expanding paid family and medical leave despite Bowser's proposed pause, and eliminating Bowsers proposed waitlist for the childcare subsidy program. The council's budget negotiations will right now proceed with these substantial changes to the Mayor's original proposal, setting the stage for further debate over district spending and tax policy alignment with federal law





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DC Budget Tax Decoupling Phil Mendelson Muriel Bowser One Big Beautiful Bill Act OBBBA Washington DC Local Taxes Federal Tax Cuts Budget Funding

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