DC Comics Thundergirl Named New Supergirl in Issue 19

Thundergirl succeeds Kara Zor-El as the new Supergirl after depowering events. The clone hero leads the Super Force team in a major DC Comics storyline shift.

DC Comics has officially announced that Thundergirl will assume the mantle of Supergirl in issue number nineteen of the ongoing series. This development marks a significant shift for the character traditionally depicted as Superman's cousin, following recent storylines where Kara Zor-El lost her abilities.

Origin Of The New Hero Identity

The transition occurs after multiple issues revealed that Kara was depowered by exposure to Gold Kryptonite. This specific event removed her ability to absorb sunlight, effectively stripping her of her superpowers and leaving the title vacant for other candidates.

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Recent narrative arcs featured several allies vying for the legacy. Characters including Matrix and Nightflame expressed strong desires to carry on Kara's legacy. However, the final decision rested with the former Supergirl herself regarding who would best represent the symbol.

Creation And Powers Of Thundergirl

Thundergirl was originally introduced in issue fifteen as Subject 003. She is a clone created within the bottle city of Kandor. Her genetic composition combines the DNA of several notable characters from the broader universe.

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Initially, the clone lacked any superhuman abilities. Over time, she developed a full Kryptonian power set similar to that of Kara Zor-El. Her most distinct ability is a powerful sonic voice capable of unleashing devastating blasts of sound energy.

Leadership Of The Super Force Team

The selection process involved a critical moment where Thundergirl stopped a violent fight between members of the Super Force team. This act of conflict resolution demonstrated her capability to lead. Kara Zor-El acknowledged that the role is bigger than just one individual.

Kara explicitly asked the clone to take up the name and act as the leader and spokesperson for the group. This endorsement solidified Thundergirl's position as the natural successor. The decision emphasizes teamwork over solitary heroism in this new era.

Visuals And Future Story Implications

Upon receiving the title, the new Supergirl is depicted flying through the sky. She wears a distinctive black and gray costume that differs from previous iterations. This visual change signals a fresh start for the character archetype.

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The narrative immediately puts her new identity to the test. Scenes show her saving innocents from fire and blood while tangling with a tentacled monster. These actions prove her readiness to handle high-stakes threats alone.

This release comes from creators Sophie Campbell, Tamra Bonvillain, and Becca Carey. The story continues to evolve as readers follow the new dynamics within the Super Force. The availability of the latest issue allows fans to witness these changes firsthand.