DC Comics Superman #44 ranks Lobo as the second most painful threat to Superman, trailing only Doomsday. The issue explores why the anti-hero causes more damage than Kryptonite or Omega Beams.

DC Comics recently published Superman #44, a new issue that officially establishes Lobo as the single entity capable of inflicting the most severe physical pain upon Superman, falling just short of causing his death. This ranking, presented through an in-universe article, elevates the intergalactic bounty hunter above other known Kryptonian weaknesses like Kryptonite and magical attacks.

Lobo Ranks Second In Pain Infliction

Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Xermancico delivered this update in Superman #44, utilizing a narrative device where Jimmy Olsen compiles a definitive ranking of the greatest super-beatdowns Superman has ever endured. According to Olsen, who works for The Daily Planet, a strike from Lobo's classic gutting hook and chain represents the second most painful experience Kal-El has survived, ranking immediately after death by Doomsday.

Also read Natasha Hamilton Reveals Grandmother Status at 44 Amid Midlife Health Struggles

Jimmy Olsen's analysis places Lobo higher on the pain scale than numerous other potent threats. The ranking supersedes damage caused by Bizarro frost blasts, power drains from Parasite, exposure to red and green Kryptonite, Omega Beams, magic, and attacks from other Kryptonians. While it has long been understood that Lobo can physically withstand Superman, this specific endorsement quantifies his capacity to deliver genuine, extreme pain.

Daily Planet Rankings Defy Conventional Weaknesses

The inclusion of Lobo above Darkseid's Omega Beams offers a unique perspective on threat levels within the DC Universe. Although the list reflects Jimmy Olsen's personal opinion, his proximity to the Man of Steel grants him unique insight into the character's physical limits. This ranking suggests that Lobo's brutal combat style and durability make him uniquely qualified to hurt Superman in ways that energy-based weapons cannot match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superman possesses a vast array of resistances, including invulnerability to most physical trauma and immunity to many energy attacks. However, Lobo's unique physiology and violent fighting techniques allow him to bypass these standard defenses. The comic suggests that the sheer visceral impact of Lobo's physical attacks creates a level of suffering that eclipses other well-known hazards like Kryptonite bullets or magic.

Lobo And Superman Potential In Live-Action DCU

This fictional ranking highlights the compelling potential for a live-action clash between David Corenswet's Superman and Jason Momoa's Lobo in the new DC Universe. The characters present a stark contrast, with Lobo's violent chaos opposing Superman's inherent goodness. Fans have long anticipated this matchup, especially after Lobo's temporary alliance with Supergirl against Krem of the Yellow Hills in the upcoming 2026 Supergirl movie.

While Jason Momoa has expressed interest in seeing his Lobo face Superman, the future of the DCU remains uncertain due to recent leadership changes at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran are scheduled to leave their executive roles at the beginning of December, with Jeremy Latcham taking over as president and chief creative officer. This transition introduces ambiguity regarding the long-term plans for DCU characters and projects.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to remain creatively involved with projects like Man of Tomorrow, but there is no official confirmation that Lobo will appear in that film or other future DCU installments. Despite this uncertainty, the narrative strength of the Superman versus Lobo dynamic makes it a highly desirable spectacle for the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superman #44 Release And Character Background

Superman #44 is now available for purchase, continuing the ongoing series that explores the depths of Kal-El's resilience and the diverse threats he faces. The character of Superman, originally created by Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, first appeared in Action Comics and operates under the aliases Kal-El and Clark Kent.

As a member of the Justice League and the Superman Family, Superman represents a cornerstone of the DC Universe. The comic book continues to expand on his relationships and the various antagonists who challenge him, with this latest issue providing a definitive answer to who can hurt him the most short of killing him. The publication solidifies Lobo's status as a premier physical threat to the Man of Steel.