Virgil Hawkins returns in a new ongoing series from DC Comics Next Level. The issue arrives on February 24th 2027 amid political unrest in Dakota City.

DC Comics Next Level officially launches Static #1 on February 24th 2027. The creative team features writer Cody Ziglar and artist Diego Olortegui. This release marks the start of an ongoing series centered on Virgil Hawkins. The issue arrives alongside two other new titles in the DC Next Level lineup. Fans can finally see Virgil return to the center of the publishing universe after a year of strategic shifts.

Plot Details And Future Messenger

Virgil Hawkins previously believed his days as a costumed superhero were over. He chose to focus on college and build a quiet life in Dakota City. This decision followed the local outlawing of superheroes in the city. He kept his metahuman abilities hidden while navigating young adult responsibilities. The status quo changed when a mysterious messenger arrived from the future. This visitor delivered an urgent offer for Virgil to join the Titans. The encounter reinvigorated his desire to become the hero he was always meant to be.

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Political Conflict In Dakota City

The new series explores the volatile relationship between Virgil and his hometown. Tensions surrounding Dakota's Bang Babies have reached a critical breaking point. These young super-powered extremists are actively clashing with the authoritarian regime. The government restricts all Bang Baby activity through strict paramilitary enforcement. Static finds himself caught between these competing forces. He must navigate the dangerous divide between extremist groups and state control. The narrative highlights the personal cost of maintaining a double life in a hostile environment.

New Characters And Antagonists

Virgil faces a roster of formidable adversaries and former allies. The story features the paramilitary organization known as the S.H.R.D. He also confronts Roman Reynolds in this new chapter. Maria Maples appears as Full Stop with new visual designs. David DaCosta returns as the character Fusillade. Diego Olortegui brings fresh artistic interpretations to these established figures. The issue introduces new character designs and expands the visual landscape of the Milestone Universe. Readers will see how these legacy characters interact with Virgil's current situation.

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Milestone Origins And Legacy

The series remains faithful to the original vision created by Michael Davis. Virgil Hawkins gained his powers during the Big Bang event. This incident involved gang-related violence and a radioactive mutagen explosion. The explosion transformed him and many others into metahumans called Bang Babies. This event established the foundation of the Milestone Universe. Virgil became the most popular character from this specific imprint. His original story even inspired a highly successful animated television series. The new comic honors that legacy while pushing the narrative forward.

Release Information And Availability

The issue is available to readers on February 24th 2027. It serves as the inaugural chapter of a new ongoing narrative. Cody Ziglar provides the script while Diego Olortegui handles the artwork. The title is published under the DC Comics Next Level banner. This launch follows a year where DC increasingly prioritized the character. The story promises to explore questions about Virgil's city and former allies. It also examines the consequences of his choices in a divided society.