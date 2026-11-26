Action Comics #1107 features a cover homage to the infamous Superman Red and Blue split, reflecting Lex Luthor's duality. Released February 10, the issue concludes Lex Luthor Year One.

DC Comics has triggered nostalgia and debate among long-time readers by referencing one of the most divisive storylines in Superman's history. The publisher announced details for Action Comics #1107, scheduled for release on February 10, which centers on the origin story of Lex Luthor. The issue concludes the narrative arc titled Lex Luthor: Year One, written by Mark Waid with art by Patricio Delpeche. This release marks a significant moment in the current Superman comic line, revisiting themes that defined the late 1990s publishing era.

Historical Context of Superman Splits

For nearly ninety years, Superman's blue and red costume has remained a constant visual identifier for The Man of Steel. However, the late 1990s presented a notable exception when DC Comics attempted to revitalize flagging sales through radical character changes. This era introduced Electric Superman, a version of the hero transformed into pure energy requiring a containment suit. This iteration, also known as Superman-Blue, was short-lived and reverted during the conflict with the Millennium Giants. Before that experiment ended, the narrative took an even more unusual turn by splitting the hero's energy into two distinct entities.

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This split created Superman Blue and his counterpart, Superman Red. The concept originated from a Silver Age storyline where an accident disrupted Superman's energies, resulting in a duplicate clad in red while the original remained in blue. The story generated significant discussion among fans, often receiving negative reception for being a gimmick designed solely to boost sales. Despite the controversy, the premise left a lasting mark on DC lore, influencing later stories involving Superman's son, Jon Kent. The visual duality of these characters became a memorable, if polarizing, part of the brand's history.

Lex Luthor Cover Homage Details

Artist Ryan Sook has designed a variant cover for Action Comics #1107 that directly pays homage to Ron Frenz's iconic cover for Superman #132 from 1998. The artwork depicts two versions of Lex Luthor standing on opposite sides of a brick structure, mirroring the pose of the split Supermen. Energy crackles around both figures as they look upward, creating a striking visual symmetry. The Luthor on the left wears an outfit in all purple, while the figure on the right is covered head to toe in green. This color scheme references the sporadic green and purple battlesuit Lex Luthor has worn since the 1980s, which became a popular look for the character.

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The cover design is not merely a stylistic choice but a narrative mirror. Just as Superman was divided into color-based entities, the dual Luthors represent the halving of his signature suit colors. This visual pun connects the villain's history with the superhero's most controversial eras. The solicitation for the February issue does not explicitly state that Lex Luthor will be physically split in two within the story. However, the imagery strongly suggests a thematic exploration of his duality, capturing the contradictions inherent in his character.

Luthor Character Contradictions Explored

Lex Luthor is a character defined by opposing traits, having helped save the world on multiple occasions while maintaining a criminal reputation. During a recent bout with amnesia, the character temporarily became a hero, showcasing a potential path had his circumstances changed. The new cover art captures these contradictions effectively, reflecting the complex nature of the genius-turned-tyrant. The synopsis for Action Comics #1107 promises the fall of a genius and the rise of a tyrant, indicating a pivotal moment in Luthor's early life transformation.

While some fans view the return to this aesthetic as a loving tribute to classic comic storytelling, others see it as a replication of sales-driven gimmicks. The original Superman Red and Blue arc was criticized for prioritizing hype over substantive character development. Nevertheless, the visual reference serves as a bridge between past and present DC Comics narratives. It acknowledges the legacy of controversial creative decisions while applying them to a different central figure in the DC Universe.

Release Information and Variant Covers

Action Comics #1107 will be available in stores on February 10. In addition to the main issue, DC Comics is releasing a number of variant covers. Artists including David Lapham, Ramiro Garcia, and Chris Brunner have contributed to this collection. Ryan Sook's cover stands out for its specific reference to 1998 comic history, appealing to readers who followed the Superman Red and Blue storyline. The issue is part of a broader effort to deepen the understanding of Lex Luthor's origins through the Year One format. This approach allows for a detailed examination of how humble beginnings can lead to immense power and corruption.