DC Comics Revives Arion to Lead New Magical Thriller Series in 2025

DC Comics announces the return of ancient Atlantean sorcerer Arion in a new solo series, capitalizing on the publisher's successful trend of revitalizing classic characters for modern audiences.

DC Comics is launching a new solo series featuring the ancient Atlantean sorcerer Arion, marking a significant expansion of its revitalized magical roster. This move aligns with the publisher's broader strategy of breathing new life into underutilized characters from its extensive multiverse history. The announcement comes as part of a wider trend where DC successfully reclaims previously maligned or forgotten icons, turning them into modern fan favorites through high-quality storytelling and creative reinterpretation.

DC's Proven Success With Character Revivals

The publisher has recently demonstrated exceptional skill in elevating characters that had fallen out of mainstream favor. A prime example is Aquaman, who returned to solo book splendor in 2025. This revival was driven by writer Jeremy Adams and artist John Timms, who redefined the King of Atlantis. They granted him control over the Blue, a universal force intrinsically linked to water and the sea, transforming him into a powerful deity rather than just a monarch. This success has emboldened DC to tackle other deep-cut legends with similar potential.

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The Mythological Origins of Arion

Arion first appeared in Adventure Comics, a series that initially starred Travis Morgan, a military veteran transported to the fantasy world of Skartaris. While Morgan's story dominated, Issue 55 advertised thrilling adventures in ancient Atlantis, introducing Arion in a narrative set to 45,000 BC. Created by Paul Kupperberg and Jan Duursema, the character was depicted as a powerful court mage and protector of the kingdom under Queen Ahri'ahn. This era showcased Atlantis as a center of magic on Earth, long before it sank beneath the waves.

Historical Role and Previous Appearances

Throughout the original series, which ran for 35 issues, Arion established himself as the Atlantean equivalent of Merlin. He was known for his brash power and his role in foiling plots to steal the throne. Although he rarely headlined his own books after the 1990s, he remained a respected figure in DC lore. He appeared in Peter David's Aquaman titles and even had narrative threads connecting him to Power Girl. His most notable modern appearance was in Camelot Falls, where he interacted with Superman to avert catastrophic timelines.

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Strategic Fit for Current Magical Roster

The upcoming series capitalizes on DC's current focus on monster-fighting magic and mythological depth. Characters like Jonah Hex and the Demon are also receiving renewed attention, signaling a strong market appetite for gritty, supernatural narratives. Arion fits seamlessly into this landscape as a pragmatic, imperious leader who makes hard choices for the greater good. His return offers a distinct flavor of magic, distinct from contemporary sorcerers, appealing to both hardcore fans and new readers seeking complex mythologies.

Implications for DC's Publishing Future

This launch underscores DC's confidence in its creative direction, proving that legacy characters can thrive when given fresh narrative perspectives. By pairing Arion with established talent similar to those behind the Aquaman revival, DC aims to replicate that success. The move suggests that the publisher views the magical genre as a key pillar for future growth. Fans can expect a story that explores the ancient roots of Atlantean power while delivering the high-stakes drama characteristic of DC's current lineup.